Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Robbie Williams' highly anticipated biographical film Better Man has struggled to make a mark at the US box office, despite the star power of the British pop icon. With a unique CGI portrayal and an intimate look at his rise to fame, the film has been met with mixed reactions and disappointing financial results.

The Story and Its Reception

Directed by Michael Gracey, known for his work on The Greatest Showman, Better Man offers an in-depth look at Robbie Williams’ rise to fame, both as a member of the boy band Take That and later as a solo artist. The film explores Williams’ personal struggles, including battles with substance abuse, mental health challenges, and a strained relationship with his father, Pete, portrayed by Steve Pemberton.

A defining feature of the film is its unique approach, with Williams being played by a CGI-rendered monkey. The narrative delves into the emotional undercurrents of Williams’ life, capturing his perception of feeling “less evolved than other people.”

Robbie Williams: Superstardom in the UK

Despite Williams’ undeniable superstardom in the UK, his lack of recognition in the US has contributed to the film’s poor performance in American theaters. The movie has so far grossed only $1.1 million in the US, a disappointing figure when compared to its production cost of around $110 million.

Williams has often expressed regret over not having broken into the American market as a pop star, and many view Better Man as his final attempt to achieve that goal. However, the film’s lackluster performance in the US suggests a disconnect between the film’s appeal and American audiences.

As one user on X (formerly Twitter) @AlexTanooki commented, “I expected this film to flop simply because they were hyping up Robbie Williams as a bigger pop star than he actually is. Nobody outside the UK knows who he is on a household basis. Not even saying he’s a bad singer, but an international release… not gonna work.”

A Call for American Audiences to Embrace the Film and Robbie Williams

Similarly, @KyrosGGs expressed doubt about the film’s reception: “Does anyone in America even know who Robbie Williams is?” While @Wellspring86023 provided context, stating, “Not many people know who Robbie Williams is in the USA. It’s a UK only type of thing. For those of you who don’t know who he is, he is a singer from a 90s boy band Take That. They are Beatles status in the UK, but in the USA, it’s like they never existed.”

Despite the film’s mixed reception in the US, some social media users are urging American audiences to look beyond their unfamiliarity with Williams and appreciate the film for its artistic merit. X user @GigatronusP encouraged, “I’m not kidding, America. Go watch Better Man, it’s really good. You don’t have to know Robbie Williams.” Meanwhile, @BoxChocolatez shared a similar sentiment, stating, “I don’t know who Robbie Williams is so why would I see the movie? Aside from all the other reasons that’s dumb, you also don’t know who any fictional character is until you see their movie lol. That’s how watching movies works. John Wick? I don’t know that guy! Why would I see it?”

A Modest Showing in the UK

The film’s reception in the UK has been slightly more positive but still underwhelming. After opening with £1.5 million, Better Man has grossed £3.8 million to date, a figure that does not meet the high expectations set by its substantial production budget.

Movie consultant David A. Gross, from Franchise Entertainment Research, spoke to Variety about the financial aspect of the film, describing the decision to use a CGI monkey to portray Robbie Williams as an “outlandish choice.” He acknowledged the risk-taking involved in the project but questioned the film’s large budget, saying, “The risk-taking is excellent, but $110 million is not realistic for the genre and for this musical artist. $25 to $30 million would have made more sense.”

