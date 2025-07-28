Home > Entertainment > Amitabh Bachchan Hilariously Roasts Ben Stokes Over India Refusing Latter’s Offer To Draw

Amitabh Bachchan Hilariously Roasts Ben Stokes Over India Refusing Latter's Offer To Draw

Amitabh Bachchan reacted to Ben Stokes’ offer of a draw during the Manchester Test, praising India’s refusal as Jadeja and Sundar batted on to secure centuries. His witty “tika diya” remark went viral. Big B gears up for Section 84, Brahmastra 2, and Kalki 2898 AD sequels.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 28, 2025 17:05:03 IST

Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan weighed in on the high-tension moment during the Manchester Test, where England captain Ben Stokes offered India a draw.

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar weren’t having it—they turned Stokes down flat, choosing to keep batting with about 15 overs left on the final day. India was fighting tooth and nail to keep their hopes alive in the series.

On July 28, Bachchan responded to a social media post that summed up the drama: “Ben Stokes 🏴 offers a draw 🤝🏻 – India 🇮🇳 denies and continues to bat 🧐 – What’s your take on this?” True to form, Big B fired back with a witty quip: “Take !?? अरे गोरे को टिका (tika – sorry tayka दिया ) दिया रे.” His clever play on words instantly caught fire online, drawing cheers from fans who relished his trademark humor.

What exactly happened during India Vs England test match? 

While all this played out online, Jadeja stood tall with a gutsy unbeaten 107, and Sundar held firm at 101 not out. Both refused to back down, making sure India didn’t go quietly.

The Test itself veered sharply from what looked like a routine draw. Stokes, trying to call it early, offered a handshake to the Indian batters before the final hour.

India said no. England’s frustration boiled over—they even tossed in some exaggerated long hops, the sort that usually get mocked as “donkey drops,” almost as if to protest India’s refusal. Tensions ran high, but once Jadeja and Sundar reached their centuries, both sides finally agreed to a draw.

Meanwhile, Bachchan isn’t slowing down anytime soon. He’s set to appear in Section 84 alongside Nimrat Kaur, Diana Penty, and Abhishek Banerjee. Plus, he’s got sequels to both Brahmastra and Kalki 2898 AD lined up.

