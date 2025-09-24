LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ammy Virk's Punjabi film 'Godday Godday Chaa 2' to be released on October 22

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 23:14:10 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): On Wednesday, the makers of Ammy Virk-starrer ‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’ announced the film’s release date.

The movie, which also stars Tania in he lead role, will be released on October 22, 2025. A new poster of the film was unveiled.

The sequel follows the legacy of its predecessor, Godday Godday Chaa, which was released in 2023 on May 26th and went on to become one of the most successful films of the year, even bagging a National Film Award for Best Punjabi Feature Film.

The new poster offers a hilarious glimpse into the battle of the sexes as the women of the village, fresh from their victory in the first part, continue to take charge of wedding festivities, leaving the men scrambling to reclaim their traditional roles.

Speaking about the sequel and the poster’s launch, Ammy Virk in a press statement said,” In this film, the women truly have us men running in circles and the chaos is even funnier than the last one! What I love most is how, once again, the laughter comes with a strong social message. Of course, we’re also here to make sure the men’s side isn’t forgotten (laughs)! With sharp punchlines, women taking the lead, and humor wrapped around an important thought, this film is pure entertainment with purpose.”

Tania added, “The first film resonated so deeply because it was a story about family and a gentle nudge against outdated traditions. This time, the women are more empowered, the comedy is sharper, and the message of equality is even stronger. We can’t wait for everyone to get a glimpse of the film with this poster and feel the excitement.”

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and written by Jagdeep Sidhu, Godday Godday Chaa 2 will be released worldwide by Zee studios in association with VH Entertainment on October 22, 2025. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ammy virkcinemafilmsgodday-godday-chaa-2punjabi films

