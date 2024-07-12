Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant Wedding Menu: Guests Will Relish Varanasi's Tamatar Ki Chaat To Over 100 Coconut Delicacies

No Indian wedding is complete without a delicious feast, and the highly anticipated grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is no different. Details about the menu are beginning to surface, promising a mouth-watering experience.

A highlight of the wedding feast will be the renowned Kaashi Chaat Bhandar from Varanasi, famous for its delectable street food. According to media reports, this popular eatery has been selected to serve its signature dishes, ensuring a delightful treat for the guests.

Guests Will Enjoy These Signature Dishes

TikkiKulfi

Tomato Chaat

Chana Kachori

Palak Chaat

In an earlier interview, Rakesh Keshari, the owner of Kaashi Chaat Bhandar, expressed his excitement about the opportunity. He revealed that Nita Ambani, the matriarch of Reliance Industries, had personally visited their shop on June 24. During her visit, she enjoyed a variety of snacks, including tikki chaat, tomato chaat, palak chaat, and kulfi falooda, and was delighted by the flavors.

“Nita Ambani visited our chaat bhandaar on June 24, where she tasted tikki chaat, tomato chaat, palak chaat, and kulfi falooda. She was very happy and mentioned that the chaat of Banaras is very famous. It was a pleasure to serve her,” Keshari told the news agency. Nita Ambani had visited Varanasi to pray at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Food items To Be Served By Kaashi Chaat Bhandar:

Tamatar Chaat

Pani Puri

Dahi Bhalla

Plain Sohal

Kulfi Faluda

Bhalla Papdi

Mix Chaat

Dahi Puri

Chura Matar

Papdi Chaat

Samosa

Gulab Jamun

Palak Chaat

Tikki

Chana Kachori

Standout Feature – More Than 100 Coconut Delicacies

Another highlight of the menu is the inclusion of over 100 dishes made from coconut, showcasing the ingredient’s versatility and rich flavors. These dishes will range from savory delights to sweet treats, ensuring a unique and memorable dining experience for the guests.

Adding a touch of Southern India to the feast, the menu will also feature the renowned Filter Coffee from Madras.

Known by various names such as Madras Kaapi, Kumbakonam Degree Coffee, Mylapore Filter Coffee, and Mysore Filter Coffee, this aromatic beverage is a staple in South Indian households, providing a comforting and familiar option for guests.

The guest list is a mix of Indian and international celebrities, politicians, and corporate bigwigs, according to sources. Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita, have hosted lavish weddings for their other children as well. Beyoncé performed at their daughter Isha Ambani’s 2018 wedding, which included guests like Hillary Clinton and John Kerry.

A year later, Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed at their son Akash’s pre-wedding bash in St. Moritz, Switzerland, with Maroon 5 performing at his wedding in Mumbai.

