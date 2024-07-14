Anant-Radhika Wedding Festivities: Aishwarya Rai, Kim Kardashian’s Photo Breaks The Internet

Aishwarya Rai is widely regarded as one of the biggest and most respected stars in the film industry. The internationally acclaimed artist is loved by many because of her gripping screen presence and sincere performances. The Taal actress is now in the limelight for an awesome reason. She recently the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant where she met Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian Strikes a Pose With Aishwarya Rai

American media personality recently arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. During the celebrations, she met Aishwarya Rai. On July 14, Kim took to Instagram Stories to post a photo from the Shubh Aashirwad function where she is seen with Aishwarya. She captioned the photo “queen”.

The Bollywood star is a globally known face and has appeared in international films such as ‘Pink Panther’ and ‘The Mistress Of Spices’. She has also been a regular at Cannes.

All About Anant-Radhika’s Wedding

The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, married Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, in a grand wedding on July 12. The ceremony was attended by numerous international celebrities and prominent guests from various fields. Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and global icon Kim Kardashian were among the notable guests.

The wedding festivities for Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Radhika Merchant charmed everyone with her elegant style and striking looks throughout the celebration.

The festivities were an ideal platform for global celebrities to mingle with Indian ones. John Cena, a legend in the world of sports entertainment, met Shah Rukh Khan and posed for a photo with him. The WWE star also donned traditional attire and struck his trademark “U Can’t See Me” pose much to the delight of fans.