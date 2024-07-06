Anant-Radhika's Sangeet Ceremony: Ambani's Groove To SRK's 'Deewangi Deewangi', Video Goes VIRAL

Ambani’s Family Gave Sangeet Performance:-

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani along with family danced to Shah Rukh Khan‘s popular song ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ at the sangeet ceremony of son Anant Ambani and his fiancee Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

The Ambani family makes a grand entry on stage to the beats of the song ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ from ‘Om Shanti Om’.Clad in a pink lehenga, Nita Ambani also gave a glimpse of her Bharatnatyam moves during the performance.Mukesh Ambani wore a navy blue kurta pyjama and matching jacket.Not only with their performance, Nita and Mukesh Ambani with their four grandchildren added a heart-warming touch to the gala Sangeet event.

Video’s Goes VIRAL!

The video features a couple lip-synching to the song ‘Chakke Mein Chakka’ from the film ‘Brahmachari’, starring Shammi Kapoor while driving an open-top car. Their grandchildren including Prithvi, Aadiya, Krishna, and Veda are seen playing with balloons in the car.

From pop sensation Justin Bieber’s performance to a special performance by celebs, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony turned out to be a star-studded affair.

From Salman Khan to Madhuri Dixit Nene and Hardik Pandya, several celebrities marked their appealing presence at the function of Anant and Radhika at the Nita- Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday.

Mass Wedding For The Underprivileged:-

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

