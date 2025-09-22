Angelina Jolie Gives A Lifetime Shock To Donald Trump, Says “I Don’t Recognize…’

Angelina Jolie, the Hollywood actress and humanitarian, has expressed deep concern over what she sees as a growing threat to free expression in the United States, saying she no longer recognizes her own country. Speaking at a press event for her new film Couture during the San Sebastian Film Festival, the 50-year-old Oscar winner warned against restrictions on personal freedoms. “Anything, anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms, I think, is very dangerous,” she said.

Angelina Joli On Current Political Environment in US

Jolie described the current political environment in the U.S. as “very, very heavy times,” adding that she now feels disconnected from the nation. “I don’t, at this time, recognize my country. I’ve always lived internationally. My family is international. My life, my worldview, is equal [and] united,” she explained, according to Mirror US.

Also Read: Sonny Curtis, Writer of ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ Theme, Passes Away At 88

She stressed the importance of caution when speaking publicly. “I think these are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually. So I’ll be careful in a press conference… But these are very, very heavy times,” she said.

Her remarks followed the indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the host made comments about the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The incident drew comparisons to authoritarian crackdowns, with Trump’s former lawyer likening it to “Nazi Germany.”

Angelina Joli Longstanding Advocacy and Political Hints

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star has a long record of humanitarian work. Jolie served with the United Nations’ refugee agency from 2001 and became a special envoy in 2012, a role she held until 2022.

In a 2018 interview, she hinted at a possible move into politics, saying she would “always go” where she is “needed,” though she admitted uncertainty. “I don’t know if I’m fit for politics… but then I’ve also joked that I don’t know if I have a skeleton left in my closet,” she said.

Highlighting her international diplomacy experience, Jolie noted, “I’m also able to work with governments. So I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done, without a title and without it being about myself or my policies.”

Angelina Joli on Donald Trump-Era Policies

Jolie has previously criticized U.S. immigration measures, including those under former President Donald Trump. In a New York Times op-ed, she wrote, “We must never allow our values to become the collateral damage of a search for greater security. Shutting our door to refugees or discriminating among them is not our way, and does not make us safer.”

Also Read: Tom Holland Rushed To Hospital After Botched Spider-Man Stunt, Scary On-Set Fall Leaves Fans Worried