asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group amazon donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
Home > Entertainment > Sonny Curtis, Writer of 'Mary Tyler Moore' Theme, Passes Away At 88

Sonny Curtis, Writer of ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ Theme, Passes Away At 88

Sonny Curtis, famed songwriter behind “I Fought the Law” and Mary Tyler Moore theme, has died at 88 after sudden illness. His legacy endures in timeless hits and covers.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 21, 2025 04:18:22 IST

Sonny Curtis, Legendary Songwriter, Passes Away at 88

Sad news for music lovers around the world!

Sonny Curtis, the man behind famous songs like “I Fought the Law”, “Walk Right Back”, and “Love Is All Around” (the theme for The Mary Tyler Moore Show), has passed away at the age of 88.

The news Was confirmed by his daughter confirmed that he died on Friday after a sudden illness.

If you’ve ever hummed “I Fought the Law” or felt uplifted by the Mary Tyler Moore theme, you’ve felt Curtis’s magic. He was also part of Buddy Holly’s band, The Crickets, and helped shape the sound of rock, country, and pop for generations.

His songs were sung by some of the biggest names in music, and chances are, you’ve heard his work even if you didn’t know his name.

Sonny Curtis may be gone, but his music will stay with us forever. His lyrics, his melodies, and the feeling his songs gave us, they live on.

More About Sonny Curtis, The Legendary Singer Of Is Time

  • Born in 1937 in Texas: Sonny Curtis was born in a musical family in Texas.
  • Met Buddy Holly at 15: He became friends with Buddy Holly as a teenager, and they started playing music together.
  • Performed with Music Legends: Their group opened shows for famous stars like Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Carl Perkins.
  • Played Guitar for Buddy Holly: Sonny played guitar on many of Buddy Holly’s songs before leaving for a short time to tour with singer Slim Whitman.
  • Rejoined The Crickets in 1958: He came back to join Holly’s band, The Crickets, just months before Buddy Holly died in a plane crash in February 1959, known as “the day the music died.”
  • Became The Crickets’ Lead Singer: After Buddy’s death, Sonny became the lead singer of the band.
  • Wrote ‘I Fought the Law’ & ‘More Than I Can Say’: These songs were released after Holly’s death. They weren’t big hits right away but later became famous when other artists sang them.
  • Joined the Army in 1959: While in basic training, he wrote “Walk Right Back”, which became a hit for the Everly Brothers and was later sung by Anne Murray too.

QUICK LINKS