Home > Entertainment > Zubeen Garg's Final Moments Revealed In His Last Video: Iconic Assamese Singer Jumped Into The Water Without A…

Legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has passed away at 52 after a scuba diving accident in Singapore. A video showing him in a life jacket before his tragic death has gone viral. PM Modi and fans mourn the iconic singer, remembering his immense contribution to Indian music.

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore ( Photo: X)
Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore ( Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 20, 2025 13:18:59 IST

After the death of Assamese singer, Zubeen Garg, in Singapore a day later, a video of the singer wearing a life jacket occurred online before his death. The 52-year-old was diving using a scuba when the accident that claimed his life took place.

Last Video of Zubeen Garg

The video that surfaced on X shows Zubeen Garg in his last stages before he dies of a tragedy. Here, the singer is observed in the clip fixing a life jacket and jumping into the water to enjoy a swim. 

Garg, to have appeared at the North East Festival on Saturday, had taken ill in a sea excursion. He was rescued and taken to the intensive care but the doctors were unable to save him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences over the death of the Assamese singer on X and wrote, Shocked at the sudden death of famous singer Zubeen Garg. He would be remembered due to his contribution to music being rich (sic).

Still reeling at the unexpected loss of a popular singer, Zubeen Garg. His contribution to music will be remembered as rich. His interpretations were quite popular among the people of all strata of life. Our regrets to his relatives and friends. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi(@Narendramodi) September 19, 2025.

Expressing his dismay over the tragic incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his X handle. He said, “Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I cannot find words to explain what Zubeen was to Assam. He has gone too soon, this was no age to be.” 

Zubeen had an incomparable power to get people going and his music was addressing people in the eye-contact manner- Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 19, 2025.

Zubeen Garg was known for taking Assamese music to the national level. He became famous all over India with Ya Ali, one of the most successful songs in Bollywood at that period, in the movie Gangster (2006). 

QUICK LINKS