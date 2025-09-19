LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Zubeen Garg Dies In Scuba Diving Accident: Net Worth Of Famous Singer Will Shock You

Zubeen Garg, Assam’s music icon, has an estimated net worth of USD 5–9M from singing, concerts, films, and production ventures. With real estate investments, Zubeen Garg Music LLP, and philanthropy, he remains one of the most successful and influential artists in India.

Inside Zubeen Garg’s Net Worth And Diverse Career Journey (Pc: X)
Inside Zubeen Garg’s Net Worth And Diverse Career Journey (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 19, 2025 16:04:14 IST

Zubeen Garg, the renowned Assamese singer and cultural figure died after a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. He is an iconic Assamese singer who has established a great empire in the course of his careers spanning decades. His wealth is a reminder of his great talent and his insatiable effort in different fields of the entertainment industry. Although the exact numbers are wrongly determined as estimates, industry sources and reports indicate that his net worth is between 5-9 million USD. 

This has made him a rich person not only based on his prolific career as a singer, but also in his other activities as a music director, composer, lyricist, actor and movie producer. This skill to relate to audiences, regionally as well as nationally has seen him earn a large sum of money to offer live performances and concerts, earning a considerable amount of money on this dimension.

Zubeen Garg Diverse Income Streams 

The success in the finance of Zubeen Garg is due to his diversified career. Music is his main source of revenue, and he receives royalties on his extensive discography, playback singing fees in movies and booking of live performances. Being a superstar in Assam and the entire Northeast, he charges one of the highest concert fees in the area, and his concert fees have been reported to be in the range of several lakhs.

Other areas of his activity such as film direction, production, and acting have also been huge sources of revenue. His income is further diversified with a production company that deals with films, music videos, and albums.

Zubeen Garg Assets and Investments 

Although we are not allowed to have insight into the particulars of his assets, it is known that Zubeen Garg has made huge investments. He holds property and has registered a limited liability partnership, which is known as Zubeen Garg Music LLP, and it is a formal status of his music business.

He is also an excellent philanthropist and social activist meaning that some of his wealth is allocated to charity. A combination of real estate, business investments, and other financial assets is likely to make up his financial portfolio because he is a very wise way of handling the wealth he has made through his far reaching and influential career.

Also Read: Legendary Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg Passes Away In Singapore

Tags: Zubeen GargZubeen Garg Net Worth

QUICK LINKS