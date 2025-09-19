LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Legendary Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg Passes Away In Singapore

Legendary Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg Passes Away In Singapore

Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg tragically passed away in Singapore after a parasailing accident. Despite immediate medical care, his condition worsened. Fans, family, and the entire Assamese music fraternity are grieving the irreplaceable loss of a legendary singer, composer, actor, and cultural icon.

Zubeen Garg Passes Away in Singapore After Tragic Accident, Assam Mourns (Pc: X )
Zubeen Garg Passes Away in Singapore After Tragic Accident, Assam Mourns (Pc: X )

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 19, 2025 15:31:05 IST

Zubeen Garg, the renowned Assamese singer and cultural figure died after a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. The climactic event took place when the singer was in Singapore at a festival and he suffered a critical condition due to an unexpected accident in the course of an excursion on parasailing. 

Although medical attention was given to him promptly, his health became worse, sweeping the whole region in shock and grief. Zubeen was an artist with many talents, who was not only a singer but also a composer, actor and also a spokesperson of social issues. His abrupt exit is creating a gap that cannot be occupied, and a life devoted to art and culture comes to an end. His vast fan base is feeling the impact of the news, and it is struggling to come to terms with the fact that their idol is gone.

Zubeen’s Legacy: A Voice That Transcended Boundaries

He pioneered the introduction of traditional Assamese folk music with modern genres, and a unique sound was produced that appealed to a generation. Additional input to the Assamese cinema in the form of both director and actor solidified his position as a cultural icon. In addition to the artistic performance, Zubeen had a reputation when it comes to his charity work and also a very firm stand on social and political matters, and was thus a real people artist.

The Singapore Accident: A Tragic Turn of Events

The accident that caused the death of Zubeen Garg was when they were scuba diving. Reportedly, his control was lost due to the sudden malfunction in equipment, and he fell down into the water. His condition was critical even though he was promptly rescued by the local authorities and rushed to hospital. 

His tragic death has put his fans in shock, as some of them have been on social media to grieve and honor the great singer. His family and close associates are still to issue any detailed statement, although the loss is felt in the music and film fraternity.

Tags: Zubeen Garg, Zubeen Garg death

