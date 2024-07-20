Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Publishes Newspaper Ad To Announce She Is Dropping Brad Pitt's Name

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is reportedly moving forward with legally severing ties from her father, Brad Pitt. She has placed an advertisement in a Los Angeles newspaper to initiate a legal name change.

Now 18, Shiloh has decided to pursue this significant step, which is often a prerequisite before a court can approve a name change. This development came to light in May, shortly after it was revealed that her sister Vivienne had also seemingly removed “Pitt” from her name.

Following her parents’ separation, Shiloh initially removed “Pitt” from her Instagram profile. She now seeks to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

The newspaper ad appeared months after she filed a court request to change her last name in May, just days after turning 18. The procedure requires anyone opposing the name change to attend a court hearing later this month; if no objections are raised, she will proceed with the change.

“Angie Doesn’t Know”

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that Shiloh hired and paid for her own lawyer, so “Angie doesn’t know and can’t comment on it.” However, people close to Pitt are worried, telling Page Six, “Everyone should think about who might really be behind this.”

The day after news emerged that Pitt’s daughters are choosing to drop their father’s surname, it was reported that Brad Pitt was deeply hurt by the decision, particularly because he had always wanted a daughter and considered Shiloh to be very special to him.

However, it was also noted that the actor has been growing distant from his children since his split from Angelina Jolie in 2016. The ongoing divorce battle, which has dragged on for nearly eight years, became even more contentious after Angelina accused her ex-husband of physically assaulting her and the children during a flight from their Château Miraval.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children together: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

A recent source close to the family informed shared while the actor has “virtually no contact” with his adult children, he still maintains visitation rights with his younger ones.

