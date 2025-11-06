LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Anunay Sood Death: What Really Broke His Bond With Rebel Kid Aka Apoorva Mukhija And All The Major Controversies?

Anunay Sood Death: What Really Broke His Bond With Rebel Kid Aka Apoorva Mukhija And All The Major Controversies?

Travel photographer Anunay Sood and content creator Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid shared a sibling-like bond that captivated fans. Their sudden silent fallout, marked by social media unfollows amid personal controversies, left audiences speculating about what really ended this high-profile friendship.

What the reason behind Anunay Sood And Rebel Kid Fallout? (Pc: X)
What the reason behind Anunay Sood And Rebel Kid Fallout? (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 6, 2025 13:09:54 IST

Anunay Sood Death: What Really Broke His Bond With Rebel Kid Aka Apoorva Mukhija And All The Major Controversies?

With over 1.4 million followers, Anunay Sood, the Dubai-based travel influencer, died at the age of 32. This modern society inhabits an era of creating extravagant friendships in public. One such pair that has been an audience favorite in the Indian content creator space was travel photographer Anunay Sood and the widely celebrated ‘Rebel Kid’ Apoorva Mukhija. 

Their friendship, characterized by multiple joint projects, fun trips together, and a supportive on-screen rapport toward each other, was all about what would have come across as an even almost sibling-like closeness between the two.

Two key players in the ecosystem who saw each other’s back on multiple occasions thus establishing a huge fan base as one of the most recognized pairs in the ecosystem. But their association cut off silently from an utterly public view, arousing months of speculation among their considerably large following on what could have led to the end of this friendship.

The Sudden Disconnect With Rebel Kid

What began as a friendship eventually humbled before the eyes of the public and faded into a gradual conspicuous disengagement. The absence of joint content was noticed by fans, but the most glaring sign was Anunay Sood unfollowing Apoorva on Instagram and several other platforms, along with many others who had been influential in her life.

Anunay Sood Death: What Really Broke His Bond With Rebel Kid Aka Apoorva Mukhija And All The Major Controversies?

It was pointed out around the time of the major controversy with Apoorva concerning her personal life. The community widely associated this sudden disengagement with a very tumultuous moment in Apoorva’s life, including her public breakup and allegations from her ex-boyfriend. However, neither Anunay nor Apoorva elaborated on publicly what the real reasons for their break-up were.

Fallout and Public Perception 

The most apparent cause as to why everything has gone dead silent is that perhaps it was some personal fallout from all the controversies that have followed Apoorva and hit hard with her public persona.

Anunay’s choice to distance himself is more like other peers do as they all seem to be collectively withdrawing from her circle, probably due to personal or even the controversies itself. While maintaining a very close set of friends among travel influencers, Anunay Sood did not voice any thoughts around the subject, and this further confirmed the audiences as believing that the companionship had definitely reached its end.

For the vast audience, the swift and silent ending of this high-profile relationship underlined the fragility of such ties in that often drama-filled online world of influence.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 1:09 PM IST
Anunay Sood Death: What Really Broke His Bond With Rebel Kid Aka Apoorva Mukhija And All The Major Controversies?

