Anunay Sood, a famous travel influencer, who died unfortunately at a young age of 32, had been engaged to Brinda Sharma as they clicked over their common tasting of adventures and explorations.

Who Was Anunay Sood Dating? Here’s What We Know So Far

It is said that they met somewhere between 2018 and 2019 while trekking in the mountains, and their connection became stronger as they created content and shared experiences. In February 2022, Anunay went public with his proposal to Brinda, which was set against a backdrop of snow covered peaks and marked a romantic milestone in their journey together. But then the relationship did not lead to marriage. After about three years of being engaged, the couple decided to end it amicably. Anunay talked about the break up in a June 2024 Q&A video, saying that the image his followers saw did not represent the entirety of their relationship. He stated that both he and Brinda had ‘issues’ and that it was necessary to move on for their individual peace. Nevertheless, the two remained good friends as the article pointed out that they silently separated and respected each other in the aftermath.

The split captivated the attention of fans who saw the absence of posts that were shared, missed birthdays, and a change in content as a signal. Along with his premature death and the family’s request for privacy, this part of his life also reveals the public’s interest in vanity relationships and the private emotions behind them.

