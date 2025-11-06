LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Was Anunay Sood Dating? Here's What We Know So Far

Anunay Sood, a 32 year old travel influencer and Dubai resident, famous for his dynamic travel content, has left us. Early Thursday morning, his family took to his social media account to share their grief and ask for privacy for them as they navigate through this tough time.

(Image Credit: Anunay Sood via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Anunay Sood via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 6, 2025 12:22:02 IST

Anunay Sood, a famous travel influencer, who died unfortunately at a young age of 32, had been engaged to Brinda Sharma as they clicked over their common tasting of adventures and explorations.

It is said that they met somewhere between 2018 and 2019 while trekking in the mountains, and their connection became stronger as they created content and shared experiences. In February 2022, Anunay went public with his proposal to Brinda, which was set against a backdrop of snow covered peaks and marked a romantic milestone in their journey together. But then the relationship did not lead to marriage. After about three years of being engaged, the couple decided to end it amicably. Anunay talked about the break up in a June 2024 Q&A video, saying that the image his followers saw did not represent the entirety of their relationship. He stated that both he and Brinda had ‘issues’ and that it was necessary to move on for their individual peace. Nevertheless, the two remained good friends as the article pointed out that they silently separated and respected each other in the aftermath. 

The split captivated the attention of fans who saw the absence of posts that were shared, missed birthdays, and a change in content as a signal. Along with his premature death and the family’s request for privacy, this part of his life also reveals the public’s interest in vanity relationships and the private emotions behind them.

Also Read: What Was The Real Reason Behind Anunay Sood’s Death? Here’s What We Know So Far

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 12:22 PM IST
