Anup Jalota, Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan Refuse To Feature Nora Fatehi And Tamannaah Bhatia’s Performance At Their Concert

Triveni: Three Master Performers will showcase Anup Jalota, Shankar Mahadevan, and Hariharan in concerts this December in Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Indore, celebrating the rich essence of Indian music through their talents.

Triveni: Three Master Performers is a series of concerts that will feature the presence of three great singers, Anup Jalota, Shankar Mahadeavan, and Hariharan, in Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Indore this December. The concerts are being organized to celebrate the essence of Indian music through the great talents of these artists.

Rejection of Bollywood Actors as Guest Performers

Amid the excitement for the concerts, event organizer Manish Harishankar proposed including Bollywood stars Nora Fatehi and Tamannaah Bhatia as guest performers. This idea, however, faced resistance from the three leading singers. According to Hindustan Times, Shankar Mahadevan, Hariharan, and Anup Jalota rejected the proposal, emphasizing that the event’s focus should remain on the artistry and depth of Indian music.

Shankar, Hariharan, and Anup felt that bringing in film stars like Nora Fatehi and Tamannaah Bhatia would take the focus away from the main idea of the event. The singers suggested that if there are guest performers, they should be musicians who share the philosophy of Triveni so that the artistic integrity of the concert does not get diluted. “Their aim is to keep the spotlight on the music and ensure the artistic integrity of the event,” said a source aware of the development.

Organizer Confirms Reaching Out to Artists

In reply to the conversation, Manish Harishankar stated that he did indeed contact the managers of Nora Fatehi and Tamannaah Bhatia to see if they were available and for what price.

Even with the offer, the singers insisted on their plan for the show.

Recent Works by Nora Fatehi and Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently seen in the Netflix heist thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, which is directed by Neeraj Pandey and also stars Avinash Tiwary, Jimmy Shergill, Divya Dutta, and Zoya Afroz.Nora Fatehi was also featured in the comedy film Madgaon Express with Kunal Kemmu, while also marking her Telugu debut in Matka starring Varun Tej and Meenakshi Chaudhary. She has been on a roll with her last number Aaye Haaye, which she performed with Karan Aujla, that has become super viral and climbing the music charts, with her finesse in dancing. Both the stars are busy shooting for their respective projects currently.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Attend Wedding Reception Together Amid Separation Rumours, SEE PICS