Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly received another death threat from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, escalating security concerns for the actor. The gang has demanded that Khan either visit a temple to apologize for allegedly killing a black buck or pay a sum of ₹5 crore. This alarming message was communicated to the Mumbai Police Traffic Control unit on Monday by an individual claiming to be Bishnoi’s brother.

The message stated, “If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our (Bishnoi community) temple and apologise or pay ₹5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active.” In response, police officials are investigating the origin of the threat and have enhanced security measures for the actor.

Mumbai Police have confirmed that the case is being registered at Worli Police Station, with efforts underway to trace the number from which the threat was sent. Authorities are also exploring potential links to Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently incarcerated on multiple charges, including attempted murder and extortion.

This is not the first time Salman Khan has faced such threats. Last month, the actor was threatened with death unless he paid ₹2 crore, prompting a swift police investigation that led to the arrest of a suspect in Bandra. An anonymous message received on October 29 threatened the 58-year-old star, resulting in heightened security.

In another instance, the Mumbai Traffic Police’s WhatsApp helpline received a threat message demanding ₹5 crore from Khan, which led to the arrest of a man from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. Additionally, police apprehended a man from Noida for threatening both Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, whose father was tragically killed in a shooting incident in Bandra (East) earlier this month.

Salman Khan has previously encountered serious threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Earlier this year, assailants opened fire outside his residence in Bandra, further prompting police to uncover a plot by the gang to kill him, which resulted in increased security measures.

As investigations continue, the film industry and fans alike remain on high alert for Salman Khan’s safety amid these ongoing threats.

