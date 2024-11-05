Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

This is not the first time Salman Khan has faced such threats. Last month, the actor was threatened with death unless he paid ₹2 crore, prompting a swift police investigation that led to the arrest of a suspect in Bandra.

Apology or ₹5 Crore: Bishnoi Gang’s Latest Warning To Bollywood’s Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has reportedly received another death threat from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, escalating security concerns for the actor. The gang has demanded that Khan either visit a temple to apologize for allegedly killing a black buck or pay a sum of ₹5 crore. This alarming message was communicated to the Mumbai Police Traffic Control unit on Monday by an individual claiming to be Bishnoi’s brother.

The message stated, “If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our (Bishnoi community) temple and apologise or pay ₹5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active.” In response, police officials are investigating the origin of the threat and have enhanced security measures for the actor.

Mumbai Police have confirmed that the case is being registered at Worli Police Station, with efforts underway to trace the number from which the threat was sent. Authorities are also exploring potential links to Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently incarcerated on multiple charges, including attempted murder and extortion.

This is not the first time Salman Khan has faced such threats. Last month, the actor was threatened with death unless he paid ₹2 crore, prompting a swift police investigation that led to the arrest of a suspect in Bandra. An anonymous message received on October 29 threatened the 58-year-old star, resulting in heightened security.

In another instance, the Mumbai Traffic Police’s WhatsApp helpline received a threat message demanding ₹5 crore from Khan, which led to the arrest of a man from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. Additionally, police apprehended a man from Noida for threatening both Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, whose father was tragically killed in a shooting incident in Bandra (East) earlier this month.

Salman Khan has previously encountered serious threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Earlier this year, assailants opened fire outside his residence in Bandra, further prompting police to uncover a plot by the gang to kill him, which resulted in increased security measures.

As investigations continue, the film industry and fans alike remain on high alert for Salman Khan’s safety amid these ongoing threats.

ALSO READ: This 24-Year-Old TikToker Predicted Her Own Death In A SHOCKING Pre-Recorded Video

Filed under

black buck bollywood death threat gangster threats Lawrence Bishnoi mumbai police police investigation salman khan Security measures ₹5 crore demand
Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of Uttar Pradesh Board Of Madarsa Education Act

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Mark Pincus, Zynga Founder And Lifelong Democrat, Shifts Support To Trump

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

Trump And Harris Close Campaigns With Divergent Messages As Election Day Approaches

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot Counting Could Fuel Misinformation

US Election 2024: Election Experts Warn of Potential “Red Mirage” in 2024; Delayed Mail-In Ballot...

Harris Makes Final Appeal To Voters At Star-Studded Philadelphia Rally

Harris Makes Final Appeal To Voters At Star-Studded Philadelphia Rally

Entertainment

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

FTII’s Kannada Short Film ‘Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know’ Heads to Oscars 2025

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Mama Invites Shark Attack Survivor For Eras Tour Concert

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To Do Next

Sean “Diddy” Combs Claims Eyewitness Lying About Alleged Sex Tapes- Here’s What He Plans To

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It Regressive

Uorfi Javed Slam Sana Khan’s Comments On Husbands ‘Allowing’ To Wear Short Clothes, Calls It

Did Elon Musk’s EX Grimes Take A Clever Dig At Him With A Sneaky ‘Space’ Comment? Find Out Here

Did Elon Musk’s EX Grimes Take A Clever Dig At Him With A Sneaky ‘Space’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For Quicker Recovery

Feeling Under The Weather With A Sore Throat, Cold, Or Fever? Avoid These Mistakes For

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India, Dos & Don’ts

Chhath Puja 2024: Origin, Significance, Specialties Of The Day, When It Is Celebrated In India,

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox