LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amraam missile Krish Pathak al nassr tata BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police amraam missile Krish Pathak al nassr tata BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police amraam missile Krish Pathak al nassr tata BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police amraam missile Krish Pathak al nassr tata BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amraam missile Krish Pathak al nassr tata BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police amraam missile Krish Pathak al nassr tata BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police amraam missile Krish Pathak al nassr tata BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police amraam missile Krish Pathak al nassr tata BMW crash asia cup 2025 Bombay HC Assam Police
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Name Their Baby Girl ‘Sipaara’, What Does ‘Sipaara’ Mean? Here’s Why It’s Special

Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Name Their Baby Girl ‘Sipaara’, What Does ‘Sipaara’ Mean? Here’s Why It’s Special

Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura Khan welcomed their baby girl, naming her Sipaara Khan. The name holds deep meaning in Islam, it refers to a section of the Quran, while in Arabic and Persian it means “beautiful woman” and “flower.”

Arbaaz and Sshura Khan welcome their baby girl, Sipaara (Photo: IG/sshurakhan)
Arbaaz and Sshura Khan welcome their baby girl, Sipaara (Photo: IG/sshurakhan)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 8, 2025 22:22:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Name Their Baby Girl ‘Sipaara’, What Does ‘Sipaara’ Mean? Here’s Why It’s Special

Bollywood star Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan have welcomed their baby girl into the world. The December 2023 wedding couple brought their little girl into the world on October 5 and named her Sipaara Khan.

The news was broken by a lovely joint post on social media, where the couple revealed the name of the baby along with the words “Alhamdulillah,” thanking Allah for their new child. The comments section was overwhelmed by congratulatory notes from fans and celebrities alike.

What Does the Name ‘Sipaara’ Mean?

The name ‘Sipaara’ (or Sipara) holds profound spiritual and cultural significance. In Islamic history, the name “Sipaara” is used to refer to one of the thirty sections (Juz) of the Quran, bestowing a highly religious meaning on the name. Parenting and linguistic sources also claim that the name has stunning meanings in Arabic and Persian.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by sshura Khan (@sshurakhan)



In Arabic, Sipaara signifies “a beautiful woman,” representing elegance, poise, and inner beauty. In Persian language, Sipaara means “a flower,” representing delicacy and natural charm.

This makes it a name rich in both spiritual depth and poetic beauty, perfectly reflecting the couple’s sense of gratitude and joy.

A Heartwarming Moment Outside the Hospital

Earlier in the day, photos and videos posted online showed Arbaaz Khan holding his newborn daughter as he was leaving the hospital, while Sshura trailed behind, beaming with joy. The moment became viral instantly as fans applauded the couple’s cute family debut. 

Arbaaz Khan on Embracing Fatherhood Again

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Arbaaz Khan had expressed his joy at becoming a father once again. He had confessed to having “a mix of nervousness and happiness,” stating that the birth of a child after so many years was bringing him “a new sense of joy and responsibility.”

Arhaan Khan Responds to Becoming a Big Brother

Arhaaz Khan, Arbaaz’s son from his first marriage to actress Malaika Arora, also welcomed the birth of his baby sister. He posted photos of Sshura Khan’s baby shower on Instagram captioning it “big brother bootcamp.” Putting a funny spin to things, Arhaan also uploaded a meme of The Hangover in which a man is seen with a baby in his arms, commenting about the difference in their ages.

ALSO READ: Who Was Rajvir Jawanda? Inside The Singer’s Life And Sudden Shocking Death That Left Fans Stunned

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 10:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Arbaaz KhanArbaaz Khan baby nameSipaaraSshura Khan

RELATED News

Meet Sara Khan: TV’s Glam Diva Who Just Surprised Everyone With Her Secret Wedding. She Is Now Married To…
Bollywood Comes To Britain: Three Blockbusters To Be Made In The UK From Next Year
Delhi High Court Issues Summons To Shah Rukh Khan’s Production House And Netflix After Sameer Wankhede’s Legal Move
Rajvir Jawanda’s Wife Had Pleaded Punjabi singer ‘Not To Visit Shimla’ Before Fatal BMW Ride
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Denied Permission To Travel Abroad By Bombay HC, Asked To Deposit Rs 60 Crore First

LATEST NEWS

Haryana IPS Officer’s Suicide: Wife Files Police Complaint Alleging Caste-Based Harassment Behind Husband’s Death
‘Chances Of War With India Are Real’: Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif’s Provocative Remarks Days After Indian Army’s Fiery Warning
Canara Robeco Asset Management IPO: What Investors Should Know Before They Apply?
Why Navi Mumbai International Airport Has Been Declared India’s First Fully Digital Air Hub
Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Name Their Baby Girl ‘Sipaara’, What Does ‘Sipaara’ Mean? Here’s Why It’s Special
Rubicon Research IPO Opens For Subscription Tomorrow: Check Key Details To Invest
Navi Mumbai International Airport: India’s New Gateway To The Future
LG Electronics IPO Subscribed 3.32x: Employees And NIIs Are Driving The Rush, Are You Ready?
Pakistan To Receive These Deadly Missiles From US, Known For Active Radar Homing, Compatible With F-16 Jets: What Are These Air-To-Air Missiles?
Can the new 'Tron' break the saga's box office curse? 
Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Name Their Baby Girl ‘Sipaara’, What Does ‘Sipaara’ Mean? Here’s Why It’s Special

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Name Their Baby Girl ‘Sipaara’, What Does ‘Sipaara’ Mean? Here’s Why It’s Special

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Name Their Baby Girl ‘Sipaara’, What Does ‘Sipaara’ Mean? Here’s Why It’s Special
Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Name Their Baby Girl ‘Sipaara’, What Does ‘Sipaara’ Mean? Here’s Why It’s Special
Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Name Their Baby Girl ‘Sipaara’, What Does ‘Sipaara’ Mean? Here’s Why It’s Special
Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Name Their Baby Girl ‘Sipaara’, What Does ‘Sipaara’ Mean? Here’s Why It’s Special

QUICK LINKS