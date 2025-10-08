Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan Name Their Baby Girl ‘Sipaara’, What Does ‘Sipaara’ Mean? Here’s Why It’s Special

Bollywood star Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan have welcomed their baby girl into the world. The December 2023 wedding couple brought their little girl into the world on October 5 and named her Sipaara Khan.

The news was broken by a lovely joint post on social media, where the couple revealed the name of the baby along with the words “Alhamdulillah,” thanking Allah for their new child. The comments section was overwhelmed by congratulatory notes from fans and celebrities alike.

What Does the Name ‘Sipaara’ Mean?

The name ‘Sipaara’ (or Sipara) holds profound spiritual and cultural significance. In Islamic history, the name “Sipaara” is used to refer to one of the thirty sections (Juz) of the Quran, bestowing a highly religious meaning on the name. Parenting and linguistic sources also claim that the name has stunning meanings in Arabic and Persian.







In Arabic, Sipaara signifies “a beautiful woman,” representing elegance, poise, and inner beauty. In Persian language, Sipaara means “a flower,” representing delicacy and natural charm.

This makes it a name rich in both spiritual depth and poetic beauty, perfectly reflecting the couple’s sense of gratitude and joy.

A Heartwarming Moment Outside the Hospital

Earlier in the day, photos and videos posted online showed Arbaaz Khan holding his newborn daughter as he was leaving the hospital, while Sshura trailed behind, beaming with joy. The moment became viral instantly as fans applauded the couple’s cute family debut.

Arbaaz Khan on Embracing Fatherhood Again

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Arbaaz Khan had expressed his joy at becoming a father once again. He had confessed to having “a mix of nervousness and happiness,” stating that the birth of a child after so many years was bringing him “a new sense of joy and responsibility.”

Arhaan Khan Responds to Becoming a Big Brother

Arhaaz Khan, Arbaaz’s son from his first marriage to actress Malaika Arora, also welcomed the birth of his baby sister. He posted photos of Sshura Khan’s baby shower on Instagram captioning it “big brother bootcamp.” Putting a funny spin to things, Arhaan also uploaded a meme of The Hangover in which a man is seen with a baby in his arms, commenting about the difference in their ages.

