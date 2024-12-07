Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Archana Puran Singh Reunites With Rekha After 35 Years, Recalls Conversation About Mysterious ‘He’

Archana recalled a lighthearted moment with Rekha during their time at Film City, where Rekha mentioned “he” in their conversation.

Archana Puran Singh recently had a nostalgic moment as she reunited with Bollywood icon Rekha on the set of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Archana took to Instagram to post photos and recall her journey from being a young girl in a small town to sharing screen space with the legendary actress.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Archana expressed how was her first encounter with Rekha while working on the 1989 film Ladaai. She shared how Rekha personally invited her to her makeup room and taught her the art of applying fake eyelashes, a trend Rekha was known for pioneering in Bollywood.

Posting photos from the recent episode, Archana wrote, “When I saw Rekhaji’s Sawan Bhadon, I was a kid living in a small town with hardly a hope of ever visiting Bombay… and definitely no hope of ever meeting her personally! Then years later, I worked with her in Ladaai.”

The mention of ‘he’

The actress also recalled a lighthearted moment with Rekha during their time at Film City, where Rekha cryptically mentioned “he” in their conversation. When Archana asked who “he” was, Rekha teasingly responded, “You don’t know who HE is?”

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Rekha appeared in a cream and red saree, while Archana donned a shimmery black top paired with a grey blazer and pants. The two actresses posed for several pictures, capturing their bond.

Rekha’s episode was streamed on Netflix, she entertained the audience by dancing with comedian Krushna Abhishek, who mimicked Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic look.

Kapil Sharma also shared an amusing anecdote about meeting Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati, to which Rekha humorously replied, “Mujhse puchiye na, ek ek dialogue yaad hai (Ask me, I remember every dialogue).”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rekha (@legendaryrekha)

Archana concluded her heartfelt note by thanking Rekha, saying, “She is warm, she is irrepressible, she is a living legend, and it has been an absolute delight to know her and meet her each time! Dreams do come true for small kids from small hometowns.”

