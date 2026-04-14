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Home > Entertainment News > Asha Bhosle Funeral Updates: Zanai Bhosle Breaks Down During Grandma’s ‘Antim Darshan’, Pens Emotional Note After Last Rites

Asha Bhosle Funeral Updates: Zanai Bhosle Breaks Down During Grandma’s ‘Antim Darshan’, Pens Emotional Note After Last Rites

Zanai Bhosle, who shared a close bond with her grandmother, was visibly heartbroken during Asha Tai’s antim darshan, breaking down in tears as she bid her final goodbye. After the funeral, she took to Instagram to express her grief, admitting that she was overwhelmed and struggling to find the right words to convey her emotions.

Asha Bhosle And Zanai Bhosle (Photo: IG)
Asha Bhosle And Zanai Bhosle (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 14, 2026 11:17:09 IST

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Asha Bhosle Funeral Updates: Zanai Bhosle Breaks Down During Grandma’s ‘Antim Darshan’, Pens Emotional Note After Last Rites

India is grieving the loss of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, fondly known as Asha Tai, who passed away on April 12 at the age of 92. The iconic singer breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital due to multiple organ failure, leaving behind an unmatched musical legacy. On April 13, she was laid to rest with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium, where family members, fans, and several celebrities gathered to pay their final respects. In the midst of this profound loss, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared a deeply emotional note reflecting on the late singer’s lasting impact.

Zanai Bhosle overwhelmed with emotions after Asha Bhosle’s death

Zanai Bhosle, who shared a close bond with her grandmother, was visibly heartbroken during Asha Tai’s antim darshan, breaking down in tears as she bid her final goodbye. After the funeral, she took to Instagram to express her grief, admitting that she was overwhelmed and struggling to find the right words to convey her emotions.

Zanai Bhosle Breaks Down During Grandma’s 'Antim Darshan' (Photo: IG)

Zanai Bhosle Breaks Down During Grandma’s 'Antim Darshan' (Photo: IG)

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“So overwhelmed with emotions, I’ll write something when I can, but I have to say that there were so many people who have respected her and honoured her today and beyond it all shown her so much love,” Zanai wrote. She added, “I thank you from the bottom of my heart. She deserved every bit of it. I realise that she lives on in every one of us in our hearts forever and she has seen it all from above.”

Zanai Bhosle Breaks Down During Grandma’s 'Antim Darshan' (Photo: IG)

Zanai Bhosle Breaks Down During Grandma’s 'Antim Darshan' (Photo: IG)

Before her passing, Zanai Bhosle had also been the first family member to share an update on Asha Bhosle’s health, requesting privacy during a challenging time. Amid widespread reports of her hospitalisation, she took to X to address the situation, “My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.”

Asha Bhosle’s death leaves the nation in shock

The passing of Asha Bhosle has sent shockwaves across the nation. Despite initial hope, as doctors reported that Asha Tai was responding to treatment, her condition suddenly deteriorated, leading to her demise on April 12. Her son, Anand Bhosle, later confirmed the heartbreaking news and invited well-wishers to pay their final respects and attend the last rites.

Several prominent personalities, including Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Virat Kohli, and Sachin Tendulkar, took to social media to pay heartfelt tributes. Actors like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Aamir Khan, among others, were also present at the funeral to honour the legendary singer.

ALSO READ:  Shocking Scene At Karan Aujla Mumbai 2.0 Concert: Crowd Scuffle Erupts; Viral Video Shows Punches, Kicks, And Panic At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

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Tags: Asha Bhosleasha bhosle deathAsha Bhosle funeral updateZanai Bhosle

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Asha Bhosle Funeral Updates: Zanai Bhosle Breaks Down During Grandma’s ‘Antim Darshan’, Pens Emotional Note After Last Rites

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Asha Bhosle Funeral Updates: Zanai Bhosle Breaks Down During Grandma’s ‘Antim Darshan’, Pens Emotional Note After Last Rites

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Asha Bhosle Funeral Updates: Zanai Bhosle Breaks Down During Grandma’s ‘Antim Darshan’, Pens Emotional Note After Last Rites
Asha Bhosle Funeral Updates: Zanai Bhosle Breaks Down During Grandma’s ‘Antim Darshan’, Pens Emotional Note After Last Rites
Asha Bhosle Funeral Updates: Zanai Bhosle Breaks Down During Grandma’s ‘Antim Darshan’, Pens Emotional Note After Last Rites
Asha Bhosle Funeral Updates: Zanai Bhosle Breaks Down During Grandma’s ‘Antim Darshan’, Pens Emotional Note After Last Rites

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