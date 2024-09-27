Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Ballerina Trailer: Ana de Armas Steps Into The Secret Society Of Assassins In This John Wick Spin-Off

Originally scheduled for release on June 7, 2024, 'Ballerina' has been postponed to June 6, 2025. Directed by Len Wiseman, the film is based on a script by Shay Hatten, drawing on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

Ballerina Trailer: Ana de Armas Steps Into The Secret Society Of Assassins In This John Wick Spin-Off

Lionsgate has released the highly anticipated first trailer for ‘Ballerina’, a thrilling addition to the ‘John Wick’ universe. The trailer shared by Lionsgate Movies’ official social media handles, showcases Ana de Armas in her role as Eve Macarro, a young woman recruited to train at an elite assassin academy.

Under the guidance of a fierce instructor played by Sharon Duncan-Brewster and mentor Ian McShane, she embarks on a rigorous journey to master the art of assassination.

Set during the events of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ (2019), the film takes viewers deeper into the shadowy world of the Ruska Roma, a secret society of assassins.

The trailer features a haunting rendition of Elton John’s classic ‘Tiny Dancer,’ culminating in a climactic encounter between de Armas’ character and the legendary John Wick, portrayed by Keanu Reeves.

MUST READ: How To Get Concert Tickets For Iron Maiden? Date, Timings, Venue And All You Need To Know

In addition to de Armas and Reeves, the film boasts a formidable cast including Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus, according to Deadline.

Originally scheduled for release on June 7, 2024, ‘Ballerina’ has been postponed to June 6, 2025. Directed by Len Wiseman, the film is based on a script by Shay Hatten, drawing on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

As per Deadline, the production team features Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski, who has recently renewed his partnership with Lionsgate to oversee the ‘John Wick’ franchise.

Stahelski, known for his work on the original ‘John Wick’ films, collaborated with Wiseman to enhance the film’s action sequences.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Who Is Lana Del Rey’s Rumoured Husband? Singer Is NOW Reportedly Married To An Alligator Boat Captain 

Filed under

ana de armas ballerina hollywood news john wick latest trending news

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox