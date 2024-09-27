Ballerina Trailer: Ana de Armas Steps Into The Secret Society Of Assassins In This John Wick Spin-Off

Originally scheduled for release on June 7, 2024, 'Ballerina' has been postponed to June 6, 2025. Directed by Len Wiseman, the film is based on a script by Shay Hatten, drawing on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

Lionsgate has released the highly anticipated first trailer for ‘Ballerina’, a thrilling addition to the ‘John Wick’ universe. The trailer shared by Lionsgate Movies’ official social media handles, showcases Ana de Armas in her role as Eve Macarro, a young woman recruited to train at an elite assassin academy.

Under the guidance of a fierce instructor played by Sharon Duncan-Brewster and mentor Ian McShane, she embarks on a rigorous journey to master the art of assassination.

Set during the events of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ (2019), the film takes viewers deeper into the shadowy world of the Ruska Roma, a secret society of assassins.

The trailer features a haunting rendition of Elton John’s classic ‘Tiny Dancer,’ culminating in a climactic encounter between de Armas’ character and the legendary John Wick, portrayed by Keanu Reeves.

In addition to de Armas and Reeves, the film boasts a formidable cast including Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus, according to Deadline.

As per Deadline, the production team features Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski, who has recently renewed his partnership with Lionsgate to oversee the ‘John Wick’ franchise.

Stahelski, known for his work on the original ‘John Wick’ films, collaborated with Wiseman to enhance the film’s action sequences.

(With Inputs From ANI)