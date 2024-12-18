Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Beast Games: Where To Stream MrBeast’s Reality Show Live

MrBeast is bringing his signature high-stakes challenges to the small screen with Beast Games, a new reality competition series streaming on Amazon Prime Video. With a record-breaking $5 million prize and intense stunts, this epic show kicks off on December 19, 2024.

Beast Games: Where To Stream MrBeast’s Reality Show Live

YouTube sensation MrBeast is taking his innovative brand of entertainment to the small screen with his highly anticipated TV series, Beast Games. The new reality competition, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, kicks off with 1,000 contestants battling for a record-breaking $5 million prize—marking the largest single prize in reality TV history. As expected from MrBeast, the series promises to feature elaborate stunts, massive sets—including a custom-built city and a train—and intense competition that will put contestants to the test in dramatic ways.

How to Watch The Reality Show Online

Beast Games is available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video, so a subscription to Amazon’s streaming service is required to watch. For existing Amazon Prime members, the show will be available immediately upon its release.

If you’re not currently a Prime member, there are two options to access the series. The first is through a full Amazon Prime membership, which includes benefits like free two-day shipping, Audible subscription, exclusive shopping deals, and more—along with Prime Video. This plan costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, with a discounted rate of $69 annually for students. New customers can also enjoy a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

Alternatively, Beast Games can be streamed by subscribing to Prime Video as a standalone service, which costs $8.99 per month. For an additional $2 per month, you can enjoy an ad-free experience. If you’re a frequent Amazon shopper, the full Prime membership might be a more valuable option.

Release Schedule for Beast Games

Beast Games premieres on Thursday, December 19, 2024, with the first two episodes. Subsequent episodes will follow on a weekly basis, with the season finale scheduled for February 7, 2025. Here’s the full release schedule:

  • Episodes 1 & 2 — December 19, 2024
  • Episode 3 — December 26, 2024
  • Episode 4 — January 2, 2025
  • Episode 5 — January 9, 2025
  • Episode 6 — January 16, 2025
  • Episode 7 — January 23, 2025
  • Episode 8 — January 30, 2025
  • Episode 9 — February 7, 2025

MrBeast’s Instagram Tease for Beast Games

Ahead of the premiere, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, shared an exciting update on his Instagram. He revealed that the production of Beast Games broke 40 world records during filming. “We broke 40 World Records filming Beast Games and I can’t wait for you all to see 🙂 only 3 more days until December 19th on Amazon Prime,” he wrote, building anticipation for the launch.

For fans looking forward to an intense, larger-than-life competition, Beast Games promises to deliver the signature MrBeast style with jaw-dropping challenges and high-stakes drama. Don’t miss out—tune in to Amazon Prime Video on December 19 to experience the game firsthand.

Also Read: Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts It On Parents

