Beyoncé Makes History with 11 Nominations at 2025 Grammys | See the Full List of Nominated Artists

Beyoncé leads this year's list with 11 nominations, setting a new one year record for a female artist.

The 2025 Grammy Awards nominations have been announced! And it is another historic moment for Beyoncé! How?

Well, She leads this year’s list with 11 nominations, setting a new one year record for a female artist. This milestone surpasses the previous record of 10 nods held by both Lauryn Hill (1999) and Beyoncé herself (2010).

With these new nominations, Beyoncé’s career Grammy nods now total 99, extending her record for the most Grammy nominations of all time. Previously, she was tied with JayZ at 88 nominations each.

Beyoncé’s album Cowboy Carter is up for Album of the Year, making her the Black artist with the most nominations in that category, surpassing Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar. Beyoncé’s single “Texas Hold ‘Em” is nominated for Record of the Year, bringing her total nominations in this category to nine, extending her record in the category.

Beyonce’s nomination was not the only highlight of Grammy 2025. Here are some key highlights from the 2025 Grammy Nominations:

Taylor Swift:

The Tortured Poets Department earned a nomination for Album of the Year, which breaks her tie with Barbra Streisand for the most nominations in this category by a female artist.

Kendrick Lamar’s Recognition:

With seven nominations, Lamar is in the spotlight with his track “Not Like Us,” which is nominated for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. This brings him to a tie with JayZ for the most nominations in these categories by a rapper.

Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, and Post Malone:

These artists each received seven nominations, with Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather” securing spots in both Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories. Notably, Eilish became the first artist to receive five Record of the Year nominations before turning 23.

The Beatles’ Historic Nomination:

Their track “Now and Then” earned a Record of the Year nod, setting a 60year span of nominations in this category, breaking the previous record held by Tony Bennett.

Best New Artist:

Rising stars Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan were nominated in each of the Big Four categories (Album, Record, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist), a rare achievement last seen with Billie Eilish and Lizzo in 2020.

Key Categories:

Album of the Year

André 3000 New Blue Sun

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX Brat

Jacob Collier Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the Year

The Beatles “Now and Then”

Beyoncé “Texas Hold ’Em”

Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli XCX “360”

Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone “Fortnight”

Song of the Year

Beyoncé “Texas Hold ’Em”

Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”

Chappell Roan “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With a Smile”

Sabrina Carpenter “Please Please Please”

Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone “Fortnight”

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Khruangbin

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Additional Noteworthy Nominations:

Producer of the Year, NonClassical: Alissia is the first woman nominated in this category since Linda Perry in 2019, competing with notable names like Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II and Daniel Nigro.

Best Country Album: Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter garnered a nomination alongside established country artists like Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves.

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Collaborations dominate, with notable entries like Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile” and Beyoncé featuring Post Malone on “Levii’s Jeans”.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 2, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The eligibility period for this year’s nominations covered music released between September 16, 2023, and August 30, 2024.

