Bibbojaan Aka Aditi Rao Ties Knot With Siddharth, First Photos Out

In an enchanting turn of events, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have exchanged vows in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony.

In an enchanting turn of events, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have exchanged vows in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony. The couple recently shared their joy with the world by posting their first wedding photos on social media.

The newlyweds took to their platforms to share stunning images from their special day, captioning them with a heartfelt message: “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity… to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs. & Mr. Adu-Siddhu.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

The shared photos capture the couple’s radiant smiles and loving gazes as they posed together outside the temple where they tied the knot. Additional images highlight their sacred moment of exchanging vows and receiving blessings from their families.

As soon as the announcement went live, friends and fans from around the world flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Dulquer Salmaan expressed his delight with, “Congratulations HRH and Sid!!! Gorgeous couple, gorgeous pictures! Love always,” while Hansika Motwani simply commented, “Congratulations.”

The congratulations did not stop there. Numerous celebrities, including Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha, and Athiya Shetty, also extended their warm wishes to the newlyweds.

Also Read: ‘Justice Was Not Done To Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah Expects Better After Film’s Re-Release | Exclusive

In a previous interview with Vogue, Aditi had shared details about her wedding plans with Siddharth. She revealed that the ceremony would be held at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, a location of deep significance to her family. Aditi was thrilled to have her dream wedding come to fruition.

She also recounted their first meeting, describing Siddharth’s genuine approach. “He walked in and said, ‘Hello, beautiful girl.’ Usually, when someone says something like this, it does not work. But he was being genuine. By the end of the day, he had me and pretty much everyone on the set in splits. He also ensured that my team and I had ghee idlis whipped up by his cook every day for the rest of the shoot,” she revealed.

NewsX extends its heartfelt congratulations to to the new married couple.