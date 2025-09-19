Bigg Boss 19 Day 26 Highlights: Tears Flow, Fights Explode And Amaal Malik-Abhishek Bajaj Fiery Showdown Shakes The House!

The Bigg Boss 19 house turned into a potpourri of feelings on September 18, as the captaincy task gave rise to numerous significant conflict points. It was a tearful and hot-tempered episode with twists and turns as the audience was sitting on the edge of their seats. The eagerly awaited captainship activity was started with the housemates being split into two teams, Team A and Team B with both teams competing over who controls what.

This tension was sensed at the beginning, when Amaal Malik, performing the role of the captain of the ship, established the strict ground rules. This instantly resulted in tension particularly when he came into conflict with his fellow musician Abhishek. The violent confrontation between them on the rules soon grew and it raised a doubt on whether the task would be continued.

Bigg Boss Captaincy Task Turmoil

The most dramatic point of the day was the captaincy challenge where team A and Team B were competing. When Amaal tried to implement his rules, he had a hot-tempered fight with Abhishek.

It was not only between them, as other house mates such as Farhana, Nehal and Shehbaz were also observed fighting after being advised by Amaal. In spite of the drama that was high octane, Team A was the winning team and will be contenders in the succeeding captaincy. The outcome of this win prepares a new house of power balance.

Amaal’s Captaincy and New Alliances

After the captaincy challenge, the housemates would then sit down to deliberate on Amaal as a captain. The majority of the contestants said that they were thankful with his leadership, and this gave him an opportunity to justify his leadership. This mass acceptance also emphasized on the creation of new alliances in the house. In the meantime, the festive atmosphere did not last long, as another conflict Amaal and Abhishek got into involved distribution of food.

On other news, Gaurav was the Flipkart Fashion Icon of the Week, receiving a voucher of 2.5 lakh, a relief in the middle of the ongoing conflicts of the day. Through all the drama, the moment when Tanya was talking business with Amaal created a very interesting discussion which added a twist to the already complicated relationships in the house.

