Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Twist: Apoorva Mukhija Rumored to Enter Salman’s House

Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Twist: Apoorva Mukhija Rumored to Enter Salman’s House

Bigg Boss 19 is set for a dramatic twist as rumors suggest Apoorva Mukhija may join the house as a wild card contestant. Known for her bold personality and social media presence, her entry could spark fresh drama, alliances, and confrontations. Fans eagerly await confirmation to see how her arrival reshapes Salman Khan’s reality show dynamics.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 5, 2025 16:43:10 IST

There has been plenty of speculation recently surrounding Bigg Boss 19 related to the potential wild card entrance of Apoorva Mukhija a.k.a. “The Rebel Kid,” to inject a little drama into the show and ramp up excitement for fans. 

The Wild Card Speculation

Digital content creator and social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija has been getting serious buzz surrounding a possible cameo as a wild card entrant into Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19. The speculation grew after Apoorva posted a fun Instagram reel with Kashish Kapoor, as well as some other engagements in the Bigg Boss realm. Fans deduced based on the way she was casually interacting with everyone, that she must be preparing for Bigg Boss.

Fan Reactions & Impact 

Fans have expressed that should Apoorva enter, she would add some new life, “spice” and possibly a TRP boost to the series. They think she would be one of the more fiery contestants of the season due to her lack of indistinct decency from her outspoken personality and past situations.

Status & Wild Cards

While official sources have not confirmed any actual details yet, many fields and entertaining outlets have named Apoorva as one of the people reportedly seen in the Bigg Boss vicinity recently, further fuelling speculation that she is joining mainstay Khushi Dubey in the upcoming wild card twists. The buzz and enthusiasm about Apoorva’s possible involvement is just a signal of how the show and the producers on purpose created excitement for viewers to engage us through having new wild card entries and twists throughout the season. 

Bigg Boss 19 hosted by Salman Khan launched on August 24, 2025, on JioHotstar and Colors TV is engaging its wild card twist in suspense and speculation like only Bigg Boss can.

This article is based on rumors and unconfirmed reports. Official confirmation from the Bigg Boss team or broadcasters is awaited. Readers should treat speculations cautiously until announcements are officially verified.

Tags: apoorvaBiggBossContestantdramaentertainmentrealitySalmanshowTVWildcard

