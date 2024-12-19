Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
we-woman

Billie Eilish Proud Of Completing Her Goal Of ‘Having Good SEX’ In 2024 Months After Vowing To Never Talk About Her Sexuality

Billie Eilish is celebrating a personal milestone she set for 2024: achieving her goal of having “good sex.”

During her eighth annual Vanity Fair “Same Interview,” the 23-year-old artist revisited her 2023 self, who had expressed this aspiration. Laughing, Eilish confidently confirmed, “I definitely got there!” She added with a grin, “I’ve had a lot of good sex, so … you’re welcome, Billie!”

While candidly sharing her thoughts on this aspect of her life, Eilish also reflected on other aspirations for the year, including skydiving, stunt driving, getting additional tattoos and piercings, and fostering closer relationships with loved ones. “This year has been all about making friends and reconnecting with people from my past,” she said, describing 2024 as a year full of meaningful friendships.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Despite her openness in the interview, Eilish has made it clear she wants to maintain more privacy moving forward. In a recent Vogue interview for her November 2024 cover story, she declared that she would no longer discuss her dating life or sexuality. “I wish no one knew anything about my personal life—ever. And I hope they never will again,” she shared, emphasizing her decision to draw boundaries around her personal relationships.

This shift comes after the singer’s romantic history was often under public scrutiny, including her relationship with Jesse Rutherford, which ended in May 2023.

Reflecting on the challenges of fame, Eilish noted that being a young woman in the spotlight can feel incredibly unfair. “Being a woman is a constant battle, especially in the public eye. It feels like I’ve had to sacrifice parts of my youth because of my career,” she remarked.

As Eilish continues to navigate the pressures of fame, she appears committed to safeguarding her private life while celebrating personal growth and the close connections she’s built over the past year.

