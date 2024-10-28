Is Marvel Planning To Cast Billie Eilish In A Superhero Role? Decoding The Rumour

Marvel's upcoming series Agatha All Along follows Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, previously seen in WandaVision, as she embarks on a mysterious adventure after a goth teen aids her in breaking free from a spell.

Billie Eilish hardly requires an introduction. Even for those who may not count themselves as her fans, she’s undeniably risen to become one of the most influential recording artists globally in recent years.

The Grammy and Academy Award winner, with two Oscar wins—one in 2022 for “No Time To Die” and another earlier this year for Barbie’s “What Was I Made For”—recently made her acting debut. She portrayed the sinister cult leader Eva in an episode of Prime Video’s Swarm, earning much acclaim for her unnerving portrayal.

Is Marvel Planning To Cast Billie Eilish?

In a conversation with Variety, Eilish shared how she seized her first acting role, recalling, “I was on some management call, and I remember being told, ‘There’s this show, but it’s during a period of time where you’re not available. It’s a pass,’” she said, adding, “I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, what the f*ck are you talking about? This is my dream!”’

Discussing her character, Eilish noted, “Some fans have said they find Eva comforting, but no, guys, it’s a front! She wants the worst of the worst! That’s what happens when someone makes you feel safe, and then abuses that trust.”

Eilish has frequently expressed interest in further acting opportunities, and according to Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios is now considering her for a “significant MCU role.” Her song “You Should See Me in a Crown” was recently featured in Agatha All Along, which might have sparked discussions about her joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What Role Will Billie Eilish Play?

It’s still unknown who she could portray, but given her desire to explore even darker roles, Eilish might be a fit for a villainous character in the MCU.

Meanwhile, Marvel’s upcoming series Agatha All Along follows Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, previously seen in WandaVision, as she embarks on a mysterious adventure after a goth teen aids her in breaking free from a spell. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who led WandaVision, returns to direct the pilot episode.

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, the cast includes Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, and Jac Schaeffer are the executive producers, with Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Montiero among the directors.

ALSO READ: Who Was Sebastian Kidder? WWE Icon Ric Flair’s Stepson Dies By Suicide At 24