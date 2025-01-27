Blake Lively Called Out for ‘Farting Too Much’ While Shooting on Set

Blake Lively's legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni has taken a dramatic twist as a former Gossip Girl extra accuses the actress of unprofessional behavior, reigniting scrutiny of her on-set conduct. The unfolding saga now threatens to overshadow the careers of all involved, including Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The ongoing controversy involving actress Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni took another turn on Monday after fresh allegations surfaced from a former colleague. While Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of the film, a claim Baldoni denies, the feud has been further fueled by an unexpected source—a former extra on Lively’s breakout series, Gossip Girl.

Allegations of Excessive Farting on Set

Rosella Rago, a former extra on Gossip Girl who now runs the popular Cooking With Nonna social media brand and book series, publicly accused Lively of unprofessional and unpleasant behavior during her time on the show. In a TikTok video that has since amassed over 80,000 views, Rago detailed her experiences working alongside the actress.

“She would burp and fart in the middle of set—and act like we were lucky to be smelling her farts. She was very unpleasant to work with. I just don’t know how else to say it,” Rago claimed.

“Horrendous to Work With Blake Lively,” Says Rago

Rago, who worked on Gossip Girl intermittently across six seasons, did not mince words in her critique of Lively, stating, “I have met Blake Lively. I worked with her on Gossip Girl. I’m sorry to burst your bubble, but she’s horrendous.”

Rago alleged that Lively often acted dismissively toward extras on set, claiming that any attempt at kindness from the actress felt disingenuous. “When she tried to be nice, it was so over-the-top it felt like she was acting,” Rago said. She further described Lively as “high-handed and rude to unimportant people.”

Blake Lively Was a Nepo Baby

Rago also addressed Lively’s rise to fame, attributing some of her behavior to her privileged background. “She was a nepo baby, and when she was 19, the whole world was blowing smoke up her a–. It is really hard to keep your head when that happens,” Rago stated.

In her video, Rago added that Lively’s husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, appeared overly deferential to her. “He would bow down at her feet,” she alleged.

Legal Battle Between Lively and Baldoni

The allegations against Lively come amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni. Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment during the production of It Ends With Us, a claim he has strongly denied. Baldoni has released video footage that he says clears him of wrongdoing and announced plans to share additional evidence through a dedicated website.

The escalating controversy threatens to impact not only Lively and Baldoni’s careers but also that of Ryan Reynolds. The couple, who have been married since 2012, are reportedly planning to skip the Oscars on March 2, a decision seen as indicative of the gravity of the situation.

