Brazilian Influencer Ricardo Godoi Dies During Back Tattoo Procedure

Ricardo Godoi, a Brazilian auto influencer with over 220,000 Instagram followers, passed away at the age of 45 during a back tattoo procedure. Known for his luxury car content and charismatic online presence, Godoi’s sudden death has left his fans and loved ones in shock.

Ricardo Godoi’s Tattoo Procedure in a Hospital Setting

Godoi’s procedure was planned to take place in a hospital in Santa Catarina, Brazil. The tattoo studio he hired opted for a hospital environment, ensuring the use of general anesthesia for the extensive tattooing session. Ahead of the procedure, Godoi assured his followers on social media that he would resume posting later that afternoon.

Godoi Suffered Cardiac Arrest on the Operating Table

On January 20, while on the operating table, Godoi suffered cardiac arrest. According to an Instagram post announcing his death, he passed away at 12 p.m. that day. Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The owner of the tattoo studio told the Daily Mail that Godoi experienced cardiac arrest “at the beginning of the sedation and intubation,” before the tattooing process even began. “He was quickly checked, and a cardiologist was called in to try to revive him, unfortunately without success,” the owner explained. The tattooist expressed deep regret over the tragedy, describing Godoi as a “great friend.”

Remembering Ricardo Godoi

Godoi, who was married and also served as the CEO of his company, Godoi Premium Group, frequently shared content about luxury vehicles on his Instagram account. His posts resonated with fans who admired his lifestyle and entrepreneurial success.

A message shared on his Instagram page following his passing conveyed condolences and announced that details about his wake and burial would be provided soon. “In this moment of pain, we sympathize with family and friends, wishing strength and comfort to go through this irreparable loss,” read the post.

The statement continued in Portuguese, saying, “His joy, generosity, and light will continue to be present in our memories and every story he helped build.” Fans and followers have since flooded the comments with tributes, celebrating Godoi’s legacy and impact.

As authorities continue to investigate the incident, the tragic loss of Ricardo Godoi serves as a reminder of the risks associated with certain medical procedures. His death has left a void in the auto enthusiast community and among his followers, who remember him as a vibrant and generous individual.