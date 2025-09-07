LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Breaking Bad Star Bryan Cranston Beat THIS Oscar-Winning Filmmaker To Win 2025 Emmys Despite Being In A Guest Role

Breaking Bad Star Bryan Cranston Beat THIS Oscar-Winning Filmmaker To Win 2025 Emmys Despite Being In A Guest Role

Bryan Cranston won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2025 Emmys for The Studio, beating a star-studded lineup. Known for Breaking Bad, Cranston’s comedic turn as Griffin Mill earned him his 16th Emmy nomination and celebrated a milestone in his career.

Bryan Cranston has won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys for portrayal of CEO Griffin Mill in The Studio (Pic Credit: Apple TV+)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 7, 2025 09:37:02 IST

The Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series race at this year’s Emmys was a wild one; one guy from The Bear up against a whole squad from The Studio. 

Bryan Cranston Wins Emmy for Comedy Guest Role in The Studio

In the end, Bryan Cranston snagged the win for his guest spot on Apple TV+’s The Studio, even though he wasn’t there to pick it up himself. Gwendoline Christie did the honours for him, which, hey, is a pretty cool backup.

The rest of the nominees? Jon Bernthal repped The Bear, while Dave Franco, Ron Howard, Anthony Mackie, and Martin Scorsese all showed up on the ballot for The Studio. 

Cranston played Griffin Mill, Continental Studios’ eccentric CEO, who’s more than a little fond of psychedelic mushrooms. This role let him go full-tilt into comedy, bouncing off Seth Rogen’s Matt Remick, a film exec clinging to the idea of original movies in a world drowning in sequels and reboots.

Things get especially chaotic once Griffin gets his hands on those mushroom chocolates—yeah, you can imagine.

This marks Cranston’s 16th Emmy nomination. The guy’s already got four Emmys for Breaking Bad (Walter White, obviously), plus two more for producing the show. And he’s not just racking up awards for himself.

He’s also quick to brag about his daughter Taylor Dearden, who’s been earning praise for her work on The Pitt. Proud dad alert.

Inside Bryan Cranston’s Emmy-Winning Performance

Rewind two decades: Cranston was up for Emmys as Hal on Malcolm in the Middle, but he struck out every time. Now, he’s finally got another comedy win under his belt, this time as the off-the-wall Griffin Mill.

The Creative Arts Emmys spanned two nights, Sept. 6 and 7, mostly celebrating the behind-the-scenes talent. Other early winners included Julianne Nicholson (Hacks), Merritt Wever (Severance), and Shawn Hatosy (The Pitt).

Emmys Awards premiere

This year’s Emmys are all about Severance, leading with 24 nominations. The Penguin and The Studio are right behind, with The White Lotus, The Last of Us, Andor, Hacks, Adolescence, The Bear, and The Pitt all making strong showings.

The main event, the 77th Emmy Awards, airs live Sunday, Sept. 14, from the Peacock Theatre in downtown LA. Catch it on CBS or stream it on Paramount+.

