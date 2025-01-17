Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

BTS Of Saif Ali Khan’s Parenting Style, This Is What Ex-Nanny Lalita D’Silva Opened Up About Raising Taimur And Jeh

Lalita also reflected on the challenges of safeguarding Taimur’s privacy, especially with the paparazzi constantly in pursuit.

BTS Of Saif Ali Khan’s Parenting Style, This Is What Ex-Nanny Lalita D’Silva Opened Up About Raising Taimur And Jeh

Lalita D’Silva, the former nanny of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s sons Taimur and Jeh, recently made headlines as her past statements about Saif’s parenting style have gone viral. Having served the family for seven years, Lalita offered rare insights into how the actor approached raising his children, emphasizing humility and normalcy despite his royal lineage.

Lalita once revealed Saif’s parenting philosophy. She recalled, “Saif sir made it clear that he wanted his kids to be raised just like any other children. He emphasized, ‘I raised my two older kids normally, and I want the same for Jeh and Taimur.’” Saif’s grounded approach contrasts with his status as a nawab and Bollywood star, underscoring his commitment to imparting everyday values to his children.

Navigating Media Attention

Taimur, since birth, has been a favorite of the paparazzi, often finding himself in the media spotlight. Lalita shared the challenges of managing this intense public and media attention during her tenure. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed, “There was so much pressure, but I managed. I was very concerned for Taimur’s safety and wanted to keep him secure from all this.” She would often plead with photographers and onlookers to give the young child some privacy.

Kareena And Saif’s Inclusive Household

Kareena Kapoor, in a separate interview, shared a touching anecdote that highlights the family’s inclusive and egalitarian mindset. She recalled how Taimur once asked why their nanny didn’t sit at the same table during meals. This prompted Kareena and Saif to change their household rule, ensuring that the nanny dined with the family.

A Reflection Of Modern Parenting

Khan’s parenting approach, as described by Lalita, exemplifies modern, mindful parenting. Saif and Kareena have struck a balance between their glamorous public personas and their private roles as parents, ensuring that Taimur and Jeh grow up with a sense of normalcy and strong values despite the media frenzy surrounding them.

As Lalita’s memories resurface, they serve as a reminder of the importance of maintaining simplicity and humanity in the face of fame and privilege.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Is The Man Arrested Innocent? Wife Claims He Went Out For Furniture Work

Filed under

Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

Advertisement

Also Read

Tiger Woods’ Golf Tournament Relocated Due to Catastrophic Los Angeles Wildfires

Tiger Woods’ Golf Tournament Relocated Due to Catastrophic Los Angeles Wildfires

What Is The BYOC Trend? Health Experts Issue Warning

What Is The BYOC Trend? Health Experts Issue Warning

ICC Prosecutor Says ‘No Real Effort’ By Isael Into Alleged Gaza War Crimes

ICC Prosecutor Says ‘No Real Effort’ By Isael Into Alleged Gaza War Crimes

Here’s How An Apple Watch Became A ‘Lifesaver’ For A Massachusetts Man After A Deadly Car Crash

Here’s How An Apple Watch Became A ‘Lifesaver’ For A Massachusetts Man After A Deadly...

8th Pay Commission: Here Is What Salary Hike Employees Can Expect

8th Pay Commission: Here Is What Salary Hike Employees Can Expect

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Is The Man Arrested Innocent? Wife Claims He Went Out For Furniture Work

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Is The Man Arrested Innocent? Wife Claims He Went Out

Emergency Movie X Review: Kangana Ranaut’s Stellar Performance And Gripping Historical Drama Captivate Audiences

Emergency Movie X Review: Kangana Ranaut’s Stellar Performance And Gripping Historical Drama Captivate Audiences

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Suspect Detained Is Unrelated To The Case – Mumbai Police

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Suspect Detained Is Unrelated To The Case – Mumbai Police

Saif Ali Khan’s Health Update: Doctors Advise Bed Rest After Stabbing Incident

Saif Ali Khan’s Health Update: Doctors Advise Bed Rest After Stabbing Incident

Caught On CCTV: Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Entered Via Staircase, Walked Barefoot With Face Covered

Caught On CCTV: Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Entered Via Staircase, Walked Barefoot With Face Covered

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox