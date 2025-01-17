BTS Of Saif Ali Khan’s Parenting Style, This Is What Ex-Nanny Lalita D’Silva Opened Up About Raising Taimur And Jeh

Lalita also reflected on the challenges of safeguarding Taimur’s privacy, especially with the paparazzi constantly in pursuit.

Lalita D’Silva, the former nanny of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s sons Taimur and Jeh, recently made headlines as her past statements about Saif’s parenting style have gone viral. Having served the family for seven years, Lalita offered rare insights into how the actor approached raising his children, emphasizing humility and normalcy despite his royal lineage.

Lalita once revealed Saif’s parenting philosophy. She recalled, “Saif sir made it clear that he wanted his kids to be raised just like any other children. He emphasized, ‘I raised my two older kids normally, and I want the same for Jeh and Taimur.’” Saif’s grounded approach contrasts with his status as a nawab and Bollywood star, underscoring his commitment to imparting everyday values to his children.

Navigating Media Attention

Taimur, since birth, has been a favorite of the paparazzi, often finding himself in the media spotlight. Lalita shared the challenges of managing this intense public and media attention during her tenure. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed, “There was so much pressure, but I managed. I was very concerned for Taimur’s safety and wanted to keep him secure from all this.” She would often plead with photographers and onlookers to give the young child some privacy.

Kareena And Saif’s Inclusive Household

Kareena Kapoor, in a separate interview, shared a touching anecdote that highlights the family’s inclusive and egalitarian mindset. She recalled how Taimur once asked why their nanny didn’t sit at the same table during meals. This prompted Kareena and Saif to change their household rule, ensuring that the nanny dined with the family.

A Reflection Of Modern Parenting

Khan’s parenting approach, as described by Lalita, exemplifies modern, mindful parenting. Saif and Kareena have struck a balance between their glamorous public personas and their private roles as parents, ensuring that Taimur and Jeh grow up with a sense of normalcy and strong values despite the media frenzy surrounding them.

As Lalita’s memories resurface, they serve as a reminder of the importance of maintaining simplicity and humanity in the face of fame and privilege.

