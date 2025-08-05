Home > Entertainment > Calvin Harris And Vick Hope’s Baby Boy Bombshell, All Juicy Home Birth Details! See Pics

A bomb is dropped with the birth of baby boy Micah at a mind-blowing Ibiza home birth by Calvin Harris and his partner Vick Hope. Their Insta reveal is bomb with raw water birth pictures and placenta capsule snaps to get fans buzzin'. They have come from secret pregnancy to real raw moments! This power couple is spilling all the tea!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 5, 2025 00:30:00 IST

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Micah, who was born on July 20, 2025. The couple broke the news through Instagram, offering fans small glimpses into the home birth. This touching milestone for the DJ and radio presenter has drawn interest from across the spectrum, mingling celebrity glamour and raw personal moments

A Star-Studded Announcement

On August 4, 2025, 41-year-old Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and 35-year-old BBC Radio 1 host Vick Hope announced the birth of their son, Micah, via Instagram. Harris’s Instagram admiration for his wife’s “primal wisdom” came alongside beautiful pictures of him holding Micah and one tasteful candid of the home water birth in Ibiza.

The pair took the affectionate Glastonbury theme for their wedding in 2023, further embossing the chapter as an exciting part of their love story, creating the must-follow-for-updates McGee family among many fans. Congratulations poured in by the bucket load from their fans including the likes of Pixie Lott and Roman Kemp, exacerbating the buzz of their sprawling family.

Vick’s Home Birth Experience

Vick chose to birth in water on their 138-acre organic farm in Ibiza, Terra Masia, decorated with candles for relaxation. Harris posted poetic images, including one of him kneeling beside Vick in the birthing pool, depicting raw emotion as Micah entered the world. Reactions varied to Harris’ sharing some intimate details, including photos of Vick’s placenta being turned into capsules.

While many fans considered it a “jump scare,” others complimented Harris and Vick for their frankness on the subject of placentophagy-that some believe aids in postpartum recovery, albeit with insufficient scientific basis. The move created a stir that has received a share of media attention further engaging the followers. 

A Private Love Story Goes Public

Calvin and Vick, who are known for their low-profile romance, kept her pregnancy under wraps until May 2025, when Vick’s baby bump was visible during a public event. Since a friend rejected Calvin in 2007, the two had a fast engagement in 2022; relatable elements only make their story thrilling.

The couple is living large by own an estate in Gloucestershire and a farm in Ibiza where Micah will be brought up in style, making this family milestone a trending topic among the fans and media.

