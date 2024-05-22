Cannes 2024: What Really Pissed Off Singer Kelly Rowland During Her Red Carpet Walk?

Kelly Rowland, according to her Instagram story had quite fun at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. However, the singer-songwriter snapping a Cannes staffer during her red carpet walk quickly got her on the wrong side of the Internet.

But wait, before we all assume Kelly was acting like a diva, an insider spilled the beans revealing what exactly happened. According to reports, Kelly reprimanded a security guard at the Cannes Film Festival for being too “aggressive.” The insider, according to Page Six, revealed that the singer “doesn’t care” if she comes off as a “diva.”

Why Kelly Rowland Got Mad At The Cannes Staffer?

The Destiny’s Child alum was attending the premiere of the French film ‘Marcello Mio’ on Tuesday when a female guard raised her arm to guide Rowland up the famous red steps.

The gesture did not sit well with Rowland, who scowled and held up her left index finger to admonish the woman in front of everyone. An insider revealed that the performer had “had it” with the staff.

The source stated, “The people who are assigned to helping stars walk the red carpet were being aggressive and Kelly was trying to ignore it,” adding, “By the time [Rowland] got to the last woman she had had it because she scolded Kelly and told her to move when she was trying to wave to fans and help the paparazzi get their shot.”

The insider added that the 43-year-old songstress “wanted to set a clear boundary” with the security staffer at the Cannes.

“She doesn’t care if she comes across like a diva if she knows that she is advocating for herself,” the insider explained, concluding, “She isn’t fake.” Rowland’s rep has, so far, not responded to the news.

