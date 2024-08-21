Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Believes Virat Kohli Should Stay Away From Acting- Here’s Why!

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra recently commented that although Virat Kohli is a “great actor,” he should avoid venturing into films. The cricketer, who is married to actress Anushka Sharma and has appeared in numerous advertisements, was praised by Chhabra for his impressive personality but advised to steer clear of acting.

Chhabra explained, “Virat is already a great actor. He’s from Delhi, a Punjabi, and he’s lived that life. He’s handled his success remarkably well, excelling in every area—competition, fitness, and mental strength. He loves Chole Bhature and is an amazing person.”

However, Chhabra believes that Virat’s lack of cunningness makes him unsuited for films, adding, “He’s also very funny, with great comic timing, mimicking skills, and dance moves. He’s doing wonderfully in representing the country, and he should remain focused on that, even after his cricket career. He’s a genuinely smart person, not a cunning one.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017. In January 2021, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika. Then, in February 2024, the couple became parents again, announcing the birth of their son, Akaay, on Anushka’s Instagram.

“With hearts full of love and joy, we are thrilled to share that on February 15, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay, Vamika’s little brother,” the couple shared. It’s reported that Virat and Anushka have now relocated to London with their children.

Currently, Virat is preparing for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh, while Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her return to films with Chakda Xpress, a biopic about cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

This Netflix release marks her return to acting after six years, her last appearance being in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, the release date for Chakda Xpress has yet to be revealed.

