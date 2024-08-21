Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Siddhant Chaturvedi Reacts To Ananya Panday’s Reference To Their VIRAL Struggle Dialogue In Call Me Bae’s Trailer

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently praised his Gehraiyaan co-star Ananya Panday’s upcoming series Call Me Bae, which features a trailer that references a past viral moment involving the two.

The series, directed by Collin D’Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, will be available on Prime Video and follows the life of a wealthy fashionista named Bae who must navigate challenges after being disowned by her family. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the trailer has already garnered attention.

Chaturvedi shared the trailer on his Instagram Stories, expressing excitement and support. He wrote, “Ananya Panday, you’re in your element! Best wishes to Collin D’Cunha and the whole team—it looks super fun! PS: Love the last part, Prime Video India, Dharma Movie, and Karan Johar.”

The trailer ends with a scene that references a famous exchange from a 2020 roundtable interview.

During that interview, Ananya Panday, daughter of actor Chunky Pandey, discussed her experiences in the film industry, including appearing on Koffee with Karan. Chaturvedi’s response to her comments quickly went viral, becoming a memorable moment on social media.

When asked about referencing the moment in Call Me Bae, Ananya Panday said they have “kind of owned up to it.” She continued, “I said it, like, five years ago. I really struggled answering this question and honestly, I am done with that. I’m just trying to keep my head down and hope people like my work. And there is no struggle, I’m doing fine.”

In 2022, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi worked together on Gehraiyaan, a project supported by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions that was released directly on Prime Video. Looking ahead, Panday’s series Call Me Bae is scheduled to debut on Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

