Arshad Warsi recently took a dig at the Nag Ashwin-helmed ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and said that Prabhas looked like a “joker” in the biggie. Nani, one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry, has now attacked the ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ actor and come out in support of ‘Darling’.

Nani Defends Prabhas-Led ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, Trolls Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi recently became the talk of the town for a shocking reason when he criticised ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and said that Prabhas “looked liked a joker” in the sci-fi actioner, Nani has now taken a dig at the Bollywood celeb. The ‘Eega’ star said that these comments were Arshad’s way of being in the limelight.

“I think the biggest publicity in that person’s life (referring to Arshad Warsi) just happened now. You are unnecessarily glorifying an unimportant matter then,” he said at the pre-release event of his upcoming film ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’.

Dil Raju too attacked Warsi by saying that ‘random people’ try to gain attention with such comments.

About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a sci-fi action drama set in a futuristic world. It stars Prabhas as Bhairava, a selfish bounty hunter, and marks his maiden collaboration with the ‘Mahanati’ director. The film centres on the conflict between ‘light’ and ‘darkness’ and has references to The Mahabharata. Ashwin’s magnum opus features Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut.

The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, Saswata, Vijay Deverakonda, and Disha Patani. The ‘Indian 2’ star plays the Supreme Yaskin, the heartless antagonist, in the pan-India film.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ ended on a thrilling note with Prabhas’ character transforming into the modern Karna and coming to Ashwatthama’s rescue. The sequel is expected to begin where the first part ended and focus on the war between “good” and “evil”

The film opened in theatres on June 27.