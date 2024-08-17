Kalki 2898 AD Now Will Soon Stream On Giant OTT Platforms

Streaming giants announced on Saturday, August 17, that the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD will be available on Netflix starting August 22. Meanwhile, the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada versions of the movie will be available on Prime Video from the same date.

Netflix shared a teaser with the caption, “This era’s epic blockbuster is coming to Netflix in Hindi. Watch Kalki 2898 AD in Hindi starting August 22 on Netflix.” Prime Video also shared a poster with the message, “The dawn of a new era awaits you. This is your gateway into the grand world of Kalki.”

