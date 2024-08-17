Kalki 2898 AD Now Will Soon Stream On Giant OTT Platforms

And this is your gateway into the GRAND world of Kalki⛩️🔥#Kalki2898ADOnPrime🔥, Aug 22#Prabhas @SrBachchan @ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @DishPatani@VyjayanthiFilms @Kalki2898AD pic.twitter.com/9FYs2quk5C
Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD marked 50 days in theaters on August 15, Independence Day. The movie, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, has earned an estimated Rs 1,042 crore worldwide, with Rs 767 crore from the Indian market.
The film is set in a post-apocalyptic future in 2898 AD, focusing on a chosen group tasked with saving an unborn child named Kalki.
Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, two legends of Indian cinema, star in the film. Amitabh plays the powerful Ashwattama, while Kamal Haasan portrays the Supreme Yaskin. Prabhas plays Bhairava, and Deepika Padukone stars as Sumati, a pregnant woman whose child is believed to be Kalki, an avatar of Lord Vishnu.