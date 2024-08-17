Sunday, August 18, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD Now Will Soon Stream On Giant OTT Platforms

Streaming giants announced on Saturday, August 17, that the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD will be available on Netflix starting August 22. Meanwhile, the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada versions of the movie will be available on Prime Video from the same date.

Netflix shared a teaser with the caption, “This era’s epic blockbuster is coming to Netflix in Hindi. Watch Kalki 2898 AD in Hindi starting August 22 on Netflix.” Prime Video also shared a poster with the message, “The dawn of a new era awaits you. This is your gateway into the grand world of Kalki.”

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD marked 50 days in theaters on August 15, Independence Day. The movie, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, has earned an estimated Rs 1,042 crore worldwide, with Rs 767 crore from the Indian market.

The film is set in a post-apocalyptic future in 2898 AD, focusing on a chosen group tasked with saving an unborn child named Kalki.

Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, two legends of Indian cinema, star in the film. Amitabh plays the powerful Ashwattama, while Kamal Haasan portrays the Supreme Yaskin. Prabhas plays Bhairava, and Deepika Padukone stars as Sumati, a pregnant woman whose child is believed to be Kalki, an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

