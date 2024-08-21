THIS Game of Thrones Actor Lands A Major Role In Anupam Kher’s New Directorial Venture Tanvi: The Great

After directing Om Jai Jagadish in 2002, Anupam Kher is making his return as a director with a new film titled Tanvi: The Great. Although the details about the film’s plot and cast are still being kept secret, Anupam has regularly provided updates on the project since announcing it on his 69th birthday in March this year.

According to a report by a leading entertainment news portal, Iain Glen, best known for portraying Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones, has been cast in a significant role in the film.

Interestingly, Iain has already started working with the cast and crew in Mumbai. This upcoming Bollywood project won’t mark the first collaboration between Iain and Anupam, as they previously worked together on the British TV series Mrs Wilson.

A source close to the production revealed, “Glen will be playing a substantial role in the film. Anupam Kher has got all celebrated people in his team – from Oscar Winning, MM Keervani to do the music, to Academy Winner, Resul Pookuty as Sound Designer, among many more. Iain Glen joining the cast has just added more excitement.”

While announcing Tanvi: The Great, Anupam Kher posted an adorable video of himself receiving blessings from his mother before beginning the project. Sharing the heart-touching video on Instagram, The Kashmir Files star wrote, “I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world.”

He added, “And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father’s pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of Passion, Courage, Innocence and Joy for the last three years.”

In addition to MM Keeravani and Resul Pookutty, Anupam Kher has also brought on board action director Sunil Rodrigues, lyricist Kausar Munir, and Japanese cinematographer Keiko Nakahara for Tanvi: The Great.

