Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: CCTV Shows Suspect Jumping Into Actor’s Building From Adjacent Complex, Reveal Mumbai Police Sources

CCTV footage captured two individuals acting suspiciously near the premises, with one entering from the neighboring complex.

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: CCTV Shows Suspect Jumping Into Actor’s Building From Adjacent Complex, Reveal Mumbai Police Sources

In a shocking security breach at Saif Ali Khan’s residence, Mumbai police have revealed that a suspect was seen jumping into the actor’s compound from an adjacent building. CCTV footage captured two individuals acting suspiciously near the premises, with one entering from the neighboring complex.

While initial investigations suggest potential involvement, the police have not yet confirmed the identities or criminal activity of the individuals in the footage.

Saif Ali Khan, who sustained injuries during the attack, is reportedly recovering.

(more details awaited)

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised After Attacked With Knife During Robbery At Home: Report

Filed under

saif ali khan Saif Ali Khan’s Knife Attack

Advertisement

Also Read

Saif Ali Khan’s Earning, Tigers Of Kolkata Owner Earns 1 Lakh Anually

Saif Ali Khan’s Earning, Tigers Of Kolkata Owner Earns 1 Lakh Anually

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Actor Shifted To ICU; Police Forms Ten Teams

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Actor Shifted To ICU; Police Forms Ten Teams

Inside Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Bandra Home | SEE PICS

Inside Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Bandra Home | SEE PICS

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Opposition Questions Maharashtra Government

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Opposition Questions Maharashtra Government

Is Lawrence Bishnoi Linked To Saif Ali Khan Attack? Know How Chote Nawab Is Conneced To Salman Khan’s Poaching Case

Is Lawrence Bishnoi Linked To Saif Ali Khan Attack? Know How Chote Nawab Is Conneced...

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan’s Earning, Tigers Of Kolkata Owner Earns 1 Lakh Anually

Saif Ali Khan’s Earning, Tigers Of Kolkata Owner Earns 1 Lakh Anually

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Actor Shifted To ICU; Police Forms Ten Teams

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Actor Shifted To ICU; Police Forms Ten Teams

Inside Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Bandra Home | SEE PICS

Inside Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Bandra Home | SEE PICS

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Opposition Questions Maharashtra Government

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack: Opposition Questions Maharashtra Government

Is Lawrence Bishnoi Linked To Saif Ali Khan Attack? Know How Chote Nawab Is Conneced To Salman Khan’s Poaching Case

Is Lawrence Bishnoi Linked To Saif Ali Khan Attack? Know How Chote Nawab Is Conneced

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox