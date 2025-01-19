As Dancing on Ice gears up for its much-anticipated return, the spotlight falls on a glittering lineup of celebrities, including acclaimed actress Charlie Brooks.

As Dancing on Ice gears up for its much-anticipated return, the spotlight falls on a glittering lineup of celebrities, including acclaimed actress Charlie Brooks. Known for her iconic role as Janine Butcher in EastEnders, Charlie is ready to swap the soap opera set for the skating rink. Paired with Canadian figure skater Eric Radford, she is one of the top names to watch when the show debuts on ITV on Sunday, January 19, at 6:30 pm.

Charlie Brooks: Early Life and Big Dreams

Born in Hertfordshire in 1981, Charlie Brooks spent her formative years in Barmouth, a picturesque town in north Wales. While her hometown was beautiful, she felt stifled by its limitations.

Reflecting on her childhood, Charlie shared, “Even at that young age of [around 12, I felt] that as beautiful as my hometown is, and as much as I love it, I was really desperate to get out because I knew it just didn’t offer me enough.”

Charlie attended Tower House School in Barmouth but left for London at the age of 13 to pursue her acting dreams at drama school. This decision marked the beginning of her journey to stardom.

Brooks’ Rise to Fame: From Small Roles to Soap Stardom

Charlie’s acting career began with roles in popular British TV shows like The Bill, London’s Burning, and Jonathan Creek. However, her big break came in 1999 when she joined EastEnders as Janine Butcher, a character whose cunning and dramatic storylines captivated viewers.

Charlie initially left EastEnders in 2004 to explore other opportunities but returned to reprise her role in 2021. Alongside her television success, she showcased her versatility with performances in stage productions like Office Games and Our Country’s Good, and even played the Childcatcher in the West End’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Brooks’ Reality TV and Business Ventures

Beyond acting, Charlie made a name for herself in reality television. She won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and also claimed victory in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special in 2011. Partnered with Vincent Simone, the pair wowed audiences with their jive performance to “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”

In 2020, Charlie ventured into entrepreneurship by launching I Am Arla, a line of luxury sex toys aimed at empowering women. “I wanted to create something that felt classy, comfortable, and gave women the confidence to own their sexuality,” she explained.

Chalie Brooks’ Personal Life: Relationships and Co-Parenting

Charlie’s personal life has been as intriguing as her career. She shares a daughter, Kiki, with Ibiza club owner Tony Truman. Despite their split in 2007, the pair have remained on excellent terms, co-parenting Kiki together.

Reflecting on her family dynamic, Charlie said during a 2021 appearance on the White Wine Question Time podcast: “My ex-partner Ben, who I was with for five or six years, who’s an amazing human being… Tony would come down, we’d all get into bed and open the presents together with Kiki because she adores Ben.” She added, “Tony cried when me and Ben broke up. He actually cried.”

More recently, rumors have linked Charlie to TV producer James Fuller, whom she reportedly met in 2024. This marks her first public relationship since her split from long-term partner Ben Hollington in 2018.

At 46, Charlie Brooks is ready for a new challenge as she steps onto the ice in Dancing on Ice. With a career marked by resilience, reinvention, and remarkable talent, Charlie’s journey on the show is sure to captivate audiences.