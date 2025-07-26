Home > Entertainment > Check The Real Reason Why Prithviraj Said No To Karan Johar For Bombay Talkies, Actor Calls It ‘Missed Opportunity’

Check The Real Reason Why Prithviraj Said No To Karan Johar For Bombay Talkies, Actor Calls It ‘Missed Opportunity’

Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed he declined Karan Johar’s Bombay Talkies due to scheduling issues and not wanting to play similar roles after his gay cop character in Mumbai Police. He praised Randeep Hooda’s performance and hopes to work with Johar soon. Prithviraj is currently promoting Sarzameen.

Prithviraj Sukumaran turned down Karan Johar's 'Bombay Talkies'
Prithviraj Sukumaran turned down Karan Johar's 'Bombay Talkies'

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 26, 2025 18:16:06 IST

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently opened up about turning down Karan Johar’s Bombay Talkies. He didn’t want to do similar roles one after the other—pretty straightforward, honestly.

Just before that, he’d played a gay cop in Mumbai Police, which came out in 2013. Bombay Talkies dropped the same year, so, yeah, the timing was tight.

Why did Prithviraj turn down Karan Johar’s Bombay Talkies? 

In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Prithviraj explained, “Karan spoke to me about it, but I couldn’t make it work. My schedule was a mess, for one thing.

And I’d just wrapped up playing a gay character. Didn’t feel right to repeat myself back-to-back like that.”

Still, he had good things to say about the project. He admitted he liked the script, and after watching the film, he thought Randeep Hooda did a fantastic job.

Missing out on working with Karan Johar as a director stung a bit, and he’s hoping that opportunity comes up again someday. If you’re curious, Bombay Talkies is streaming on JioHotstar.

Prithviraj reveals why the Mumbai Police’s role was risky

Talking about his role in Mumbai Police, Prithviraj pointed out how risky it was at the time. Not just because he played a gay man, but because the character broke stereotypes.

This wasn’t some cliché portrayal—he played a tough, aggressive police officer whose sexuality was just one part of who he was, not the whole story.

Right now, Prithviraj is busy promoting Sarzameen, alongside Kajol and Ibrahim Ali Khan. For the record, this is only Ibrahim’s second film—his first, Nadaaniyan, didn’t exactly wow the critics.

Also, Mumbai Police got a Bollywood remake this year titled Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor. It couldn’t really match up to the original, though, and didn’t do much at the box office.

ALSO READ: Did Vidhu Vinod Chopra Take A Dig At Hrithik Roshan, Vidya Balan? As They Become Successful, All Of Them Change

Tags: Bombay Talkieskaran joharPrithviraj Sukumaran

RELATED News

Did Vidhu Vinod Chopra Take A Dig At Hrithik Roshan, Vidya Balan? As They Become Successful, All Of Them Change
Lebanese Musician Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Tributes Pour In For Son Of Icon Fayrouz
Diljit Dosanjh Bids Emotional Farewell As ‘Border 2’ Wraps; Varun Dhawan And Ahaan Shetty Shower Heartfelt Wishes
Shocking Exit! Garvita Sadhwani Bids Adieu To ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’
Akshay Kumar Says Public Fallout With Paresh Rawal Over Hera Pheri 3 Was Not A PR Stunt

LATEST NEWS

Ashlyn Watkins to Step Away from Basketball, Eyes Return in 2026-27 Season
750,000 Return to Afghanistan from Iran Amid a Journey of Hardship
Pape Matar Sarr Shines as Tottenham Draw 2-2 with Wycombe in Crucial Pre-Season Encounter
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 27): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
Asia Cup 2025: Everything You Need To Know About The Schedule
British Lawmakers Want United Kingdom to Acknowledge Palestinian State
End Sawan 2025 With Divine Energy: 5 Auspicious and Sacred Items Every Devotee Should Bring Home For Prosperity and Protection
Check The Real Reason Why Prithviraj Said No To Karan Johar For Bombay Talkies, Actor Calls It ‘Missed Opportunity’
Why Steph Curry Believes NBA Stars Deserve More Than Just Big Salaries ?
Bihar Elections 2025: Chirag Paswan Lashes Out At Nitish Kumar Ahead of Assembly Polls
Check The Real Reason Why Prithviraj Said No To Karan Johar For Bombay Talkies, Actor Calls It ‘Missed Opportunity’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Check The Real Reason Why Prithviraj Said No To Karan Johar For Bombay Talkies, Actor Calls It ‘Missed Opportunity’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Check The Real Reason Why Prithviraj Said No To Karan Johar For Bombay Talkies, Actor Calls It ‘Missed Opportunity’
Check The Real Reason Why Prithviraj Said No To Karan Johar For Bombay Talkies, Actor Calls It ‘Missed Opportunity’
Check The Real Reason Why Prithviraj Said No To Karan Johar For Bombay Talkies, Actor Calls It ‘Missed Opportunity’
Check The Real Reason Why Prithviraj Said No To Karan Johar For Bombay Talkies, Actor Calls It ‘Missed Opportunity’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?