Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson Call It Quits, Actress’s Rep Denies

After their 7 years of romance, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson have reportedly ended their relationship.

As per MailOnline’s sources, the couple who have been dating since 2017 and got engaged, have called it quits.

Further, it is also revealed, that the celebrity couple had grown distant from each other. However, the Madame Web actress’s rep has denied the breakup news, saying that these speculations are not true.

According to TMZ’s insider, they are still engaged and they are living their lives.

Further, Dakota Johnson’s rep also asserted that the couple had no difficulties balancing their personal and work lives.

Earlier, a source revealed, that couple’s demanding schedules and personal priorities have made it challenging for them to sustain their relationship.

How Breakup Rumours Fueled?

Meanwhile, recently, an insider claimed that Coldplay frontman had allegedly reconciled with the fact, that the relationship is over now and it is better to move on.

As per daily Mail, the source also claimed that the couple decided, that their relationship cannot continue for a long time.

‘They’ll always have love for each other, but they’ve both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term.’ claimed source.

Notably, the fifty shades of Grey actress was also seen in Malibu without her engagement ring. As a result, the rumours regarding their breakup was fueled.