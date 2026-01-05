Critics Choice Awards 2026: Timothée Chalamet Declares His Love For Kylie Jenner | Watch Makeup Mogul’s Sweet Reaction As She Smiles Back

Actor Timothée Chalamet had a memorable night at the Critics Choice Awards, winning Best Actor for his performance in Marty Supreme. The award marks a major milestone in his career and drew attention for a heartfelt personal moment during his acceptance speech.

Chalamet Honoured For ‘Marty Supreme’

Chalamet took home the trophy for portraying Marty Mauser, a gifted table tennis player, in the 1950s New York set film Marty Supreme. The role is inspired by the life of legendary American table tennis champion Marty Reisman, known for his rise to fame during the 1950s.

Accepting the award, Chalamet thanked his fellow nominees, his team and director Josh Safdie, acknowledging the collaborative effort behind the film.

Special Mention For Kylie Jenner On Stage

The actor surprised many when he ended his speech by thanking his partner, Kylie Jenner, who was seated in the audience. “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation,” Chalamet said, pointing towards Jenner. She was seen smiling and mouthing “I love you” in response. The couple later shared a kiss after his win was announced, drawing loud applause.

Timothée Chalamet ended his Best Actor speech by thanking Kylie Jenner: “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” pic.twitter.com/RnLVIAGPxm — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 5, 2026

Tough Competition In Best Actor Category

The Best Actor race featured several high-profile performances. Chalamet edged past Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

During his speech, Chalamet also acknowledged his fellow nominees, recalling shared theatre days in New York and praising performances that left a lasting impression.

Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York City, Marty Supreme traces the journey of a young table tennis prodigy chasing championship glory, with Chalamet’s performance earning widespread acclaim.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Durandhar Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh’s Film Dominates Week Five, Earns Rs 33 Crore, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 1,200 Crore