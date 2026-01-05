LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Critics Choice Awards 2026: Timothée Chalamet Declares His Love For Kylie Jenner | Watch Makeup Mogul's Sweet Reaction As She Smiles Back

Critics Choice Awards 2026: Timothée Chalamet Declares His Love For Kylie Jenner | Watch Makeup Mogul’s Sweet Reaction As She Smiles Back

Actor Timothée Chalamet had a memorable night at the Critics Choice Awards, winning Best Actor for his performance in Marty Supreme. The award marks a major milestone in his career and drew attention for a heartfelt personal moment during his acceptance speech.

Actor Timothée Chalamet had a memorable night at the Critics Choice Awards (Pic Credits: Social Media)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 5, 2026 10:25:50 IST

Critics Choice Awards 2026: Timothée Chalamet Declares His Love For Kylie Jenner | Watch Makeup Mogul’s Sweet Reaction As She Smiles Back

Actor Timothée Chalamet had a memorable night at the Critics Choice Awards, winning Best Actor for his performance in Marty Supreme. The award marks a major milestone in his career and drew attention for a heartfelt personal moment during his acceptance speech.

Chalamet Honoured For ‘Marty Supreme’

Chalamet took home the trophy for portraying Marty Mauser, a gifted table tennis player, in the 1950s New York set film Marty Supreme. The role is inspired by the life of legendary American table tennis champion Marty Reisman, known for his rise to fame during the 1950s.

Accepting the award, Chalamet thanked his fellow nominees, his team and director Josh Safdie, acknowledging the collaborative effort behind the film.

Special Mention For Kylie Jenner On Stage

The actor surprised many when he ended his speech by thanking his partner, Kylie Jenner, who was seated in the audience. “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation,” Chalamet said, pointing towards Jenner. She was seen smiling and mouthing “I love you” in response. The couple later shared a kiss after his win was announced, drawing loud applause.

Tough Competition In Best Actor Category

The Best Actor race featured several high-profile performances. Chalamet edged past Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

During his speech, Chalamet also acknowledged his fellow nominees, recalling shared theatre days in New York and praising performances that left a lasting impression.

Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York City, Marty Supreme traces the journey of a young table tennis prodigy chasing championship glory, with Chalamet’s performance earning widespread acclaim.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 10:25 AM IST
celebrity couple Critics Choice Awards KYLIE JENNER TIMOTHEE CHALAMET

Critics Choice Awards 2026: Timothée Chalamet Declares His Love For Kylie Jenner | Watch Makeup Mogul’s Sweet Reaction As She Smiles Back

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS