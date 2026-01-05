LIVE TV
Durandhar Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh's Film Dominates Week Five, Earns Rs 33 Crore, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 1,200 Crore

Durandhar Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh’s Film Dominates Week Five, Earns Rs 33 Crore, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 1,200 Crore

Durandhar continues its historic run on Day 31, becoming the highest fifth-week grosser in Hindi cinema with ₹33.25 crore. Ranveer Singh’s espionage drama has now crossed ₹1,200 crore worldwide, cementing its status as the biggest blockbuster of 2025–26.

Ranveer Singh Starrer Smashes Fifth-Week Records, Crosses ₹1,200 Crore Worldwide (Pc: X)
Ranveer Singh Starrer Smashes Fifth-Week Records, Crosses ₹1,200 Crore Worldwide (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 5, 2026 09:14:33 IST

Durandhar Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh’s Film Dominates Week Five, Earns Rs 33 Crore, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 1,200 Crore

The unstoppable force of nature, Durandhar, continues its journey blissfully. The film got its 31st day in theaters, and the Aditya Dhar-directed movie didn’t just survive; it instead tore down one of the most challenging box-office milestones.

While Ranveer Singh’s role was the most defining one in his career, the espionage drama reached a new height in Hindi films by officially getting the largest fifth-week collections of Rs 33.25 crore, which was the amount collected in the fifth weekend.

Plus, taking the late-stage surge into account, the film’s global earnings have crossed an earth-shattering Rs 1,200 crores; thus, it has not only been recognized as a blockbuster of 2025-26 but also the one and only blockbuster.

Record-Breaking Fifth Week Haul

The duration of the film’s popularity is something that has never been experienced before in Bollywood’s modern history. While the majority of the large-scale movies are played out in theaters for no more than three weeks, Durandhar has negated the “drop-off” rule. In its fifth week alone, the movie has made more than Rs 33 crore, thus easily breaking the record of the previous holder, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (Rs 30.05 crore).

This incredible performance is mainly due to the positive word-of-mouth and the fact that there was no significant competition, which allowed the film to have almost 28% audience every day even after a month of its release. The movie’s domestic net collection in India is now estimated to be Rs 772.25 crore, which means it is right there aiming at the lifetime records of the biggest Indian grossers.

Global Box Office Dominance

Durandhar has become a worldwide sensation on the international front. The recently released movie has broken the $30 million barrier in the overseas market, which accounted for a large portion of its total global income of Rs 1,201.5 crore. It is incredible how the film reached these numbers being just a single-language release while outperforming many multilingual Pan-India films.

It has already become the third-highest-grossing Indian film to date in North America, coming in behind only Baahubali 2 and Kalki 2898 AD. On top of that, the sequel is already planned for March 2026; thus, the Durandhar franchise has become India’s number one action intellectual property in the eyes of the viewers.

Also Read: ‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna’s Blockbuster Storms Past Rs 1200 Crore, ‘Ikkis’ Nears Rs 20 Crore Mark

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 9:14 AM IST
Tags: Aditya DharDurandhar box officeDurandhar Day 31 collectionfifth week recordRanveer Singh film

Durandhar Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh’s Film Dominates Week Five, Earns Rs 33 Crore, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 1,200 Crore

Durandhar Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh’s Film Dominates Week Five, Earns Rs 33 Crore, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 1,200 Crore
Durandhar Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh’s Film Dominates Week Five, Earns Rs 33 Crore, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 1,200 Crore
Durandhar Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh’s Film Dominates Week Five, Earns Rs 33 Crore, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 1,200 Crore
Durandhar Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh’s Film Dominates Week Five, Earns Rs 33 Crore, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 1,200 Crore

QUICK LINKS