‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna’s Blockbuster Storms Past Rs 1200 Crore, ‘Ikkis’ Nears Rs 20 Crore Mark

The Indian film industry is undergoing a historical turn as Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, Dhurandhar, celebrates one month of total reign. On the 30th day of its release, the action-packed movie, which stars Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, is still very much active and has been able to take advantage of the enormous increase in audience turnout on its fifth Saturday.

The film’s earnings had dropped down to single digits for a short time on its 29th day but it made a strong comeback with an astounding Rs 11.75 crore on Day 30. This revival has raised its domestic net total to around Rs 759.50 crore, which upholds its claim to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever.

Dhurandhar Global Dominance

The spy film, however, already was the talk of the town internationally. It has received an unbelievable amount of Rs 1182.25 crore already, and the movie is now close to crossing the prestigious Rs 1200 crore barrier globally.

A remarkable performance in the overseas market has helped the film to achieve a new record in North America, where it has already collected more than the total amount of several old blockbusters combined.

Analysts from the film industry believe that if the present trend continues for one more week, it will become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, thus snatching the crown from KGF: Chapter 2.

The fact that the “A” certified film with a long duration is still able to capture audiences and thus bring in revenue is truly a testament to the power of good storytelling overcoming traditional box office limitations.

Ikkis Collection

The recently released war drama movie Ikkis is quite the opposite of the ‘Dhurandhar’ phenomenon as it is trying to get the last seat in the rapidly filling up cinemas.

Though the Shriram Raghavan film has the late Dharmendra and young Agastya Nanda in the cast, it still struggles to pull enough spectators and get enough screen time.

The film has only just crossed the Rs 20 crore mark at the global box office after three days, and the domestic net collection is around Rs 15.15 crore.

It is true that the emotional tale of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal has been receiving positive feedback, but still, the audience’s first choice is the action movie starring Ranveer Singh which is the main reason that the story is being overshadowed.

