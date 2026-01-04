LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force america venezuela conflict donald trump ayatollah ali khamenei Delta Force
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna’s Blockbuster Storms Past Rs 1200 Crore, ‘Ikkis’ Nears Rs 20 Crore Mark

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna’s Blockbuster Storms Past Rs 1200 Crore, ‘Ikkis’ Nears Rs 20 Crore Mark

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar continues its box office domination on Day 30, earning Rs 11.75 crore and taking its India net to Rs 759.5 crore. With Rs 1182.25 crore worldwide, it eyes the Rs 1200 crore milestone, while war drama Ikkis inches toward Rs 20 crore globally.

Dhurandhar Reigns at Box Office Day 30, Nears Rs 1200 Cr Worldwide; Ikkis Struggles for Space (Pc: X)
Dhurandhar Reigns at Box Office Day 30, Nears Rs 1200 Cr Worldwide; Ikkis Struggles for Space (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 4, 2026 09:15:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna’s Blockbuster Storms Past Rs 1200 Crore, ‘Ikkis’ Nears Rs 20 Crore Mark

The Indian film industry is undergoing a historical turn as Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, Dhurandhar, celebrates one month of total reign. On the 30th day of its release, the action-packed movie, which stars Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, is still very much active and has been able to take advantage of the enormous increase in audience turnout on its fifth Saturday.

You Might Be Interested In

The film’s earnings had dropped down to single digits for a short time on its 29th day but it made a strong comeback with an astounding Rs 11.75 crore on Day 30. This revival has raised its domestic net total to around Rs 759.50 crore, which upholds its claim to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films ever.

Dhurandhar Global Dominance

The spy film, however, already was the talk of the town internationally. It has received an unbelievable amount of Rs 1182.25 crore already, and the movie is now close to crossing the prestigious Rs 1200 crore barrier globally.

You Might Be Interested In

A remarkable performance in the overseas market has helped the film to achieve a new record in North America, where it has already collected more than the total amount of several old blockbusters combined.

Analysts from the film industry believe that if the present trend continues for one more week, it will become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, thus snatching the crown from KGF: Chapter 2. 

The fact that the “A” certified film with a long duration is still able to capture audiences and thus bring in revenue is truly a testament to the power of good storytelling overcoming traditional box office limitations.

Ikkis Collection

The recently released war drama movie Ikkis is quite the opposite of the ‘Dhurandhar’ phenomenon as it is trying to get the last seat in the rapidly filling up cinemas.

Though the Shriram Raghavan film has the late Dharmendra and young Agastya Nanda in the cast, it still struggles to pull enough spectators and get enough screen time.

The film has only just crossed the Rs 20 crore mark at the global box office after three days, and the domestic net collection is around Rs 15.15 crore.

It is true that the emotional tale of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal has been receiving positive feedback, but still, the audience’s first choice is the action movie starring Ranveer Singh which is the main reason that the story is being overshadowed.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Nears Rs 1,100 crore, Chases Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Record

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 9:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Agastya NandaAkshaye Khanna movieDhurandhar box officeDhurandhar Day 30 collectionIkkis box officeRanveer Singh film

RELATED News

Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Trailer Out: Fearless Cop Promises Justice In Action-Packed Avatar, Marks Thalapathy’s Grand Farewell On Big Screen

What Is The 50? When Does It Premiere, Where To Watch And Who Is Likely To Participate

Akshaye Khanna Becomes First Actor After SRK To Gross Rs 2000 Crore In A Year – Net Worth Revealed!

Tara Sutaria Joins Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’, First Poster As ‘Rebecca’ Goes VIRAL

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 2: Agastya Nanda–Dharmendra’s War Film Sees Shocking Dip After Decent Opening Buzz

LATEST NEWS

WATCH | Viral Video Shows Bengaluru Manager Celebrating Employee’s Instagram Milestone at Office

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna’s Blockbuster Storms Past Rs 1200 Crore, ‘Ikkis’ Nears Rs 20 Crore Mark

‘Good Night, Happy New Year’: First Words From Captured Nicolas Maduro As He Reaches New York, Watch Video

‘We’re Not Kidding’: Elon Musk Issues Public Warning Over Illegal Content Created With Grok

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (04.01.2026) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Weather Update Today: Rain Likely In Delhi? IMD Warns Of Cold Wave In… Check Forecast

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (04.01.2026) LIVE: Dear Sunday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[LIVE] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (04.01.2026) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Will The US Really ‘Run’ Venezuela After Nicolas Maduro’s Ouster? Here’s What Trump Said

Operation Absolute Resolve: The US Mission That Rocked Venezuela, What We Know So Far

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna’s Blockbuster Storms Past Rs 1200 Crore, ‘Ikkis’ Nears Rs 20 Crore Mark

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna’s Blockbuster Storms Past Rs 1200 Crore, ‘Ikkis’ Nears Rs 20 Crore Mark

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna’s Blockbuster Storms Past Rs 1200 Crore, ‘Ikkis’ Nears Rs 20 Crore Mark
‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna’s Blockbuster Storms Past Rs 1200 Crore, ‘Ikkis’ Nears Rs 20 Crore Mark
‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna’s Blockbuster Storms Past Rs 1200 Crore, ‘Ikkis’ Nears Rs 20 Crore Mark
‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 30: Ranveer Singh–Akshaye Khanna’s Blockbuster Storms Past Rs 1200 Crore, ‘Ikkis’ Nears Rs 20 Crore Mark

QUICK LINKS