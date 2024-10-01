Deadpool & Wolverine Is Finally On OTT- Here’s How You Can Stream The Marvel Movie Apart From Disney+ Hotstar

What made this release particularly special was that it marked Deadpool's entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and featured Hugh Jackman reprising his iconic role as Wolverine, his first appearance since "Logan" in 2017.

Marvel enthusiasts, get ready! The highly anticipated film “Deadpool & Wolverine” made a splash in Indian cinemas on July 26, 2024, and is now gearing up for its OTT release. Directed by Shawn Levy, this blockbuster brought together two beloved characters, portrayed by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

What made this release particularly special was that it marked Deadpool’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and featured Hugh Jackman reprising his iconic role as Wolverine, his first appearance since “Logan” in 2017.

Since its theatrical release, “Deadpool & Wolverine” has generated significant excitement, with fans across India and globally discussing its impressive box office success. Following its successful run in theatres, the film is ready to transition to digital streaming.

Indian fans will soon be able to stream “Deadpool & Wolverine,” with speculation pointing towards Disney+ Hotstar as the platform of choice. Disney+ Hotstar has been the go-to for MCU content, making it a likely host for this latest addition. While an official release date is yet to be announced, reports suggest it will be available shortly.

For MCU fans outside India, no worries! You’ll be able to watch the movie on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and VUDU.

With “Deadpool & Wolverine” becoming available for streaming, its fan base is likely to keep expanding. So, grab some popcorn and get ready to enjoy the chaos and fun these beloved characters bring!