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Home > Entertainment News > Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s ‘Have Lot Of Babies’ Clips Resurface After Pregnancy Announcement, Fans Root For ‘Twins’

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s ‘Have Lot Of Babies’ Clips Resurface After Pregnancy Announcement, Fans Root For ‘Twins’

Ranveer Singh recently delivered a power-packed performance in Dhurandhar 2 while Deepika Padukone woud be seen in Atlee's Raaka alongside Allu Arjun.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s ‘Have Lot Of Babies’ Clips Resurface After Pregnancy Announcement, Fans Root For ‘Twins’

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 20, 2026 17:18:00 IST

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Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s ‘Have Lot Of Babies’ Clips Resurface After Pregnancy Announcement, Fans Root For ‘Twins’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. They recently announced pregnancy with their second child and fans have been gushing over the news. However, this is not the only thing that Ranveer-Deepika admirers are interested in. They have brought back a set of old videos of the celebrity couple where they expressed about growing their family. The duo, who confirmed they are expecting their second baby on April 19, have triggered a wave of nostalgia among fans. Social media users are revisiting past clips in which both stars spoke candidly about wanting a large family.

In one widely circulated interview, Deepika had shared her vision of a life filled with children, imagining ‘three little kids’ running around while she continued balancing work and family. On the other hand, Ranveer had expressed a softer preference, admitting that he would love to have a daughter.

When Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Talked About Having Kids

A video showed Ranveer and Deepika talking about having children and a peaceful life. When Ranveer made his TV debut with The Big Picture in 2021, the actor said at the launch event, “Ek chota sa pyaara sa ghar ho, jismein meri wife aur mere bacche, puri family khel rahi khood rahi hai aur sab khush hain, swasth hain (A small, lovely home where my wife and children are together, the whole family laughing and playing, and everyone is happy and healthy).”

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Another video showed Deepika talking about having lots of children and grandchildren, and hoping for a peaceful life. In 2017, long before her marriage the actress spoke to France 24 at the Cannes Film Festival about the kind of life she imagined for herself at 70. She mentioned, “Hopefully have a little home with a sea view, lots of children and grandchildren. Just a good, happy and peaceful life.” In another video, she stated that one thing she wished to do before she died and said, “One thing I have got to do before I die is definitely have lots of babies. That’s what I want to do.”

These clips have gained traction in light of Deepika and Ranveer’s current phase. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024, and are now preparing to expand their family further.

No wonder the resurfaced videos have struck an emotional chord with fans on social media. Fans have flooded comment sections with messages celebrating the lovebirds’ journey, with many hoping their wish for a bigger family comes true. Some have even speculated about the possibility of twins and wrote, “Hope it’s Twins this time. So she will be extra happy.” Another person quipped, “Hoping it’s a girl so Dua can have her best friend forever!”

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh On Work Front

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone continue to be among the most dynamic actors in Bollywood, consistently delivering impactful performances on the work front. Together, they have shared remarkable on-screen chemistry in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Ranveer recently delivered a power-packed performance in Dhurandhar 2 while Deepika woud be seen in Atlee’s Raaka alongside Allu Arjun.

ALSO READ: Who Plays Angel In Euphoria 3? All You Need To Know About Actress Priscilla Delgado

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Tags: Bollywooddeepika padukoneDhurandharRaakaranveer singh

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Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s ‘Have Lot Of Babies’ Clips Resurface After Pregnancy Announcement, Fans Root For ‘Twins’

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Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s ‘Have Lot Of Babies’ Clips Resurface After Pregnancy Announcement, Fans Root For ‘Twins’

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Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s ‘Have Lot Of Babies’ Clips Resurface After Pregnancy Announcement, Fans Root For ‘Twins’
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s ‘Have Lot Of Babies’ Clips Resurface After Pregnancy Announcement, Fans Root For ‘Twins’
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s ‘Have Lot Of Babies’ Clips Resurface After Pregnancy Announcement, Fans Root For ‘Twins’
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s ‘Have Lot Of Babies’ Clips Resurface After Pregnancy Announcement, Fans Root For ‘Twins’

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