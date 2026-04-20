LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kolkata Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump kolkata Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump kolkata Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump kolkata Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kolkata Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump kolkata Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump kolkata Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump kolkata Dhurandhar Singer lenskart bindi tilak ban latest TCS News gaza Infinity Mall Malad jammu kashmir accident Amravati Viral MMS business news Amravati MMS donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Plays Angel In Euphoria 3? All You Need To Know About Actress Priscilla Delgado

Who Plays Angel In Euphoria 3? All You Need To Know About Actress Priscilla Delgado

24-year-old Priscilla Delgado plays Angel in Season 3. The Spanish actress, born in Puerto Rico, began her career as a child in Spain, appearing in shows like Paco’s Men and La chica de ayer.

Priscilla Delgado (PHOTO: IMDB)
Priscilla Delgado (PHOTO: IMDB)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 20, 2026 16:02:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Plays Angel In Euphoria 3? All You Need To Know About Actress Priscilla Delgado

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 2 brings a striking new presence into the HBO drama, introducing Angel (Priscilla Delgado), a bold and magnetic stripper working at the Silver Slipper. She quickly forms a complicated, intimate bond with Rue (Zendaya), becoming her latest friend-with-benefits. Still, there’s an uneasy sense that Angel’s story may not end well, and that her fate might already be heading down a darker path.

Spoilers ahead for Season 3 Episode 2, now streaming on HBO Max

In the Season 3 premiere of Euphoria, Rue narrowly escaped death at the hands of the intimidating strip club owner Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje). She had gone to his lavish ranch to deliver drugs purchased from Laurie (Martha Kelly), and initially managed to get on his good side. That fragile trust shattered when one of his workers, Tish (Emma Kotos), died after ingesting fentanyl-laced drugs. Rue took responsibility but managed to talk her way into a dangerous test of “God’s faith.” Surviving a gunshot stunt—where Alamo shoots an apple off her head—earns her a place in his operation.

Episode 2 reveals what that role entails. Rue’s first task is grim: disposing of Tish’s body. Soon after, she begins working at the Silver Slipper, one of Alamo’s explicitly indulgent strip clubs. It’s there that she meets Angel, whose fiery personality immediately draws her in. The two hook up the very night they meet, but their connection soon grows more emotionally tangled.

You Might Be Interested In

Angel, it turns out, was deeply close to Tish and isn’t convinced by the story that her friend simply disappeared with a man. Eventually, Rue—feeling a flicker of guilt—tells Angel that Tish died of a fentanyl overdose, though she leaves out her own involvement. The revelation sends Angel into a downward spiral, and her growing addiction begins to affect her standing at the club.

Rue tries to intervene, urging Alamo to help Angel by sending her to rehab. Though Angel can’t afford treatment, Alamo offers to pay. Rue is then tasked with taking her there, but the journey is filled with subtle warning signs. Angel talks about how often people go missing in California, and the facility itself feels unsettling. Despite the unease, Rue leaves her there.

When asked about Alamo’s pattern with women like Tish and Angel, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje told Decider, “I think you should. You should always look at whatever he’s doing with an inkling of extra danger.”

Meet Priscilla Delgado

24-year-old Priscilla Delgado plays Angel in Season 3. The Spanish actress, born in Puerto Rico, began her career as a child in Spain, appearing in shows like Paco’s Men and La chica de ayer. She continued acting steadily through her teenage years, including a role as young Antía in Pedro Almodóvar’s 2016 film Julieta.

Delgado made her U.S. debut in 2022 with A League of Their Own, where she played Esti González, a member of the Rockford Peaches. Despite critical acclaim, the series was unfortunately canceled after just one season.

ALSO READ: No Dhurandhar 3 For Now? Rakesh Bedi Addresses Sequel Buzz Amid Franchise Craze

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AngelEuphoria 3Priscilla Delgado

RELATED News

Pakistani Fashion Label Under Fire For Using Digitally Altered Images Of Alia Bhatt To Promote New Campaign, Fans Say, ‘She Will Sue You’

‘Ghabra Rahi Thi Main, Royi Bhi’: Dipika Kakar Breaks Down During MRI Scan; Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Health Update | WATCH

No Dhurandhar 3 For Now? Rakesh Bedi Addresses Sequel Buzz Amid Franchise Craze

Who Is Jasmine Sandlas? Dhurandhar Singer Opens Up On Alcohol Addiction, Childhood Trauma

Atlee And Priya Welcome Baby Girl: What’s The Name Of Raaka Director’s Newborn Daughter? Heartwarming Social Media Post Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Who Plays Angel In Euphoria 3? All You Need To Know About Actress Priscilla Delgado

Kolkata Ruby Hospital Hidden Camera Scandal: Mobile Phone Found Recording Inside Women’s Toilet, Staffer Tries to Flee After Getting Caught Red-Handed, Watch

TVK Chief Vijay Divorce Case: Tamil Nadu Court Postpones Hearing Again, Next Date Set To June 15, 2026

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2026 Review: Check Specs, Price And Features As New Model Gets AI Camera Tools Amid 44-Hour Battery Claims

Fact Check: Was Rashid Khan Offered Indian Citizenship? Is he Likely to Play With Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma? Details Inside

‘There Is No Fear Now’: Tourists Return To Kashmir Valley Ahead Of Pahalgam Attack 2025 Anniversary, Express Confidence In Security And Normalcy | WATCH

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 Expected Shortly: Check UPMSP Result Date, Time, Link and How to Check Marks Online

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Finally (PS5) Announced After 10 Years- But What Is ‘AGE 1000’ And Why It Changes Everything? Watch Trailer

SSC GD Constable 2026 City Intimation Slip Out at ssc.gov.in: Check Exam City Details, Exam Dates, and How to Download

Noida Engagement Heist Caught on CCTV: Thief Arrives in Suit, Eats at Function, Then Steals ₹5 Lakh Cash and Jewellery Bag and Vanishes Within Seconds

Who Plays Angel In Euphoria 3? All You Need To Know About Actress Priscilla Delgado

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Plays Angel In Euphoria 3? All You Need To Know About Actress Priscilla Delgado

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Plays Angel In Euphoria 3? All You Need To Know About Actress Priscilla Delgado
Who Plays Angel In Euphoria 3? All You Need To Know About Actress Priscilla Delgado
Who Plays Angel In Euphoria 3? All You Need To Know About Actress Priscilla Delgado
Who Plays Angel In Euphoria 3? All You Need To Know About Actress Priscilla Delgado

QUICK LINKS