Who Plays Angel In Euphoria 3? All You Need To Know About Actress Priscilla Delgado

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 2 brings a striking new presence into the HBO drama, introducing Angel (Priscilla Delgado), a bold and magnetic stripper working at the Silver Slipper. She quickly forms a complicated, intimate bond with Rue (Zendaya), becoming her latest friend-with-benefits. Still, there’s an uneasy sense that Angel’s story may not end well, and that her fate might already be heading down a darker path.

Spoilers ahead for Season 3 Episode 2, now streaming on HBO Max

In the Season 3 premiere of Euphoria, Rue narrowly escaped death at the hands of the intimidating strip club owner Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje). She had gone to his lavish ranch to deliver drugs purchased from Laurie (Martha Kelly), and initially managed to get on his good side. That fragile trust shattered when one of his workers, Tish (Emma Kotos), died after ingesting fentanyl-laced drugs. Rue took responsibility but managed to talk her way into a dangerous test of “God’s faith.” Surviving a gunshot stunt—where Alamo shoots an apple off her head—earns her a place in his operation.

Episode 2 reveals what that role entails. Rue’s first task is grim: disposing of Tish’s body. Soon after, she begins working at the Silver Slipper, one of Alamo’s explicitly indulgent strip clubs. It’s there that she meets Angel, whose fiery personality immediately draws her in. The two hook up the very night they meet, but their connection soon grows more emotionally tangled.

Angel, it turns out, was deeply close to Tish and isn’t convinced by the story that her friend simply disappeared with a man. Eventually, Rue—feeling a flicker of guilt—tells Angel that Tish died of a fentanyl overdose, though she leaves out her own involvement. The revelation sends Angel into a downward spiral, and her growing addiction begins to affect her standing at the club.

Rue tries to intervene, urging Alamo to help Angel by sending her to rehab. Though Angel can’t afford treatment, Alamo offers to pay. Rue is then tasked with taking her there, but the journey is filled with subtle warning signs. Angel talks about how often people go missing in California, and the facility itself feels unsettling. Despite the unease, Rue leaves her there.

When asked about Alamo’s pattern with women like Tish and Angel, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje told Decider, “I think you should. You should always look at whatever he’s doing with an inkling of extra danger.”

Meet Priscilla Delgado

24-year-old Priscilla Delgado plays Angel in Season 3. The Spanish actress, born in Puerto Rico, began her career as a child in Spain, appearing in shows like Paco’s Men and La chica de ayer. She continued acting steadily through her teenage years, including a role as young Antía in Pedro Almodóvar’s 2016 film Julieta.

Delgado made her U.S. debut in 2022 with A League of Their Own, where she played Esti González, a member of the Rockford Peaches. Despite critical acclaim, the series was unfortunately canceled after just one season.

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