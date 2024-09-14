Home
Demi Lovato Says She Has Waited Her Whole Life For A Man Like Jordan Lutes: Very Easy To Stay Centred

The two met while co-writing Lovato's song Substance and made their latest public appearance to promote Lovato's new film, which features conversations with past and present child stars reflecting on being thrust into the spotlight at a young age.

Singer-songwriter and actor Demi Lovato has recently opened up about her relationship with songwriter Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes, to whom she got engaged in December 2023, reported People.

During the screening of her directorial debut Child Star, Lovato, alongside her fiance Jordan, shared what being in a relationship with him means to her, describing it as “everything.”

“You know, I’ve waited my whole life for him, and having him be a part of this just makes it that much sweeter,” Lovato said. “It’s very grounding to have a partner who is so supportive, so loving, and so caring,” she added. “It’s very easy to stay centred with him because I just–I love him so much, and he treats me so amazingly.”

The couple went public with their relationship in August 2022. When asked if they were waiting for a 2025 wedding, Lovato replied, “I don’t know. I can’t tell you.”

At the screening, Lovato and Lutes appeared in matching all-black outfits. Lovato wore a stylish black dress, while Lutes opted for a black suit with a partially unbuttoned dress shirt.

The two met while co-writing Lovato's song Substance and made their latest public appearance to promote Lovato's new film, which features conversations with past and present child stars reflecting on being thrust into the spotlight at a young age. Lovato revealed that she "no longer" associates her success with her self-worth.

She also spoke about how her relationship with Jutes brings “joy” to her life. “I’m an introvert, but I love co-regulating with people who are really important to me,” she said.

“First and foremost, my fiance, but also my best friends, my family, my dogs… I value and cherish love so much in my life. It means more to me than anything, because that’s truly what life is about: love,” Lovato shared.

“I try to spend as much time with the people important to me as I can, because careers and experiences are fleeting, but relationships with family and friends, those are here to stay,” she continued. “It’s all about connection and spending time with loved ones.”

Child Star, directed by Lovato and Nicola Marsh, premieres on Hulu on September 17, reported People magazine.

(With Inputs From ANI)

