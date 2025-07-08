LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers Call It Quits After Six Years of Marriage

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers have filed for divorce after a private marriage since 2018. Their split follows the launch of their reality show and involves complex family dynamics, including Aaron’s adoption of Denise’s daughter. Both aim for a peaceful separation while managing personal and public challenges.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 15:38:52 IST

After six years being together, actress Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers have decided to part ways and end thier marriage. The divorce filing, was submitted in Los Angeles citing differences, marks the close of a chapter that had remained mostly private until very recently. Married in an intimate Malibu ceremony in 2018, the couple’s separation comes as a surprise to many who admired their low key married life.

Though the couple did not have any children together, Aaron was in the process of adopting Denise’s teenage daughter, Eloise, which adds a complexity to the split. Denise, 54, is also a mother to two adult daughters from her previous marriage to Charlie Sheen, creating a blended family dynamic.

Denise Richards Behind the Scenes: Reality TV and Private Strains

Their split was known to surface shortly after the launch of their reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, which went live this year. The show gave the viewers a sneak peak into their family life, showing moments of warmth and connection. Yet, sources connected to the couple mention that some  tension had quietly been brewing for quite  some time. One heartfelt moment from the show captures Denise declaring, “I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I’m not going to get divorced.” Aaron responded with hopeful optimism, “No, we’ll just have different homes or something. But we’re not gonna hate each other.” Those words now just echo with irony. 

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards – Moving Forward With Respect and Dignity

Aaron Phypers, a well known medicine practitioner who ran a wellness center in Malibu and Denise Richards, who is to continue her acting career and philanthropic work, seem intent on navigating their separation peacefully, without causing any choas. According to court documents, Aaron Phypers is planning on seeking spousal support and wishes to keep their assets including his powertools, a motorcycle and sports car separate.

This development underscores that even relationships that appear strong on the surface can face struggles without even hinting it. Behind the public spotlight lies real human complexity who have their enough battles to fight, being a public figure doesnt only makes it more difficult but also impossible to hide it. 

